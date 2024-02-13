Why Moody's Revised Outlook For 4 Adani Group Firms To 'Stable'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Credit ratings agency Moody's has upgraded the outlook of four prominent Adani Group companies from 'negative' to 'stable.' This significant shift comes on the heels of the firms' timely debt repayments and their demonstrated capacity to raise funds effectively.

According to a report issued by Moody's Investors Services, the revised ratings apply to Adani Green Energy, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group 1, Adani Transmission, and Adani Electricity. Concurrently, the ratings for eight other Adani Group entities remain unchanged, maintaining a 'stable' outlook.

Best economy and finance architecture: Nobel winner Michael Spence hails India's digital dominance

In February 2023, Moody's downgraded the outlook for four Adani Group companies to negative due to concerns about their access to capital and potential increases in capital costs. This decision came after Hindenburg Research, a short seller, released a report raising governance concerns about the Adani Group, resulting in significant market value declines for the company's securities.

However, Moody's recently noted that the Adani Group has undertaken several debt transactions, including refinancing and securing new loan facilities, indicating continued access to debt capital at reasonable rates. Additionally, notable equity transactions involving large institutional and strategic investors such as GQG and Qatar Investment Authority further underscore the Group's ongoing access to equity markets, according to Moody's.

The report underscores the Adani Group's robust financial resilience and adeptness in securing funding, citing a series of successful debt transactions executed over the past year. Notably, the Group has engaged in refinancing activities and secured new loan facilities, underscoring its ongoing access to debt capital at favourable terms.



Furthermore, the report highlights substantial equity transactions facilitated by major institutional and strategic investors, including GQG and Qatar Investment Authority, which further validate the Group's access to equity markets.

A company's credit rating is indicative of its ability to meet financial obligations, and alterations in such ratings often exert influence on stock prices. The revision of ratings for these four companies marks a significant turnaround since February of the previous year when they were downgraded to 'negative' following a market downturn triggered by allegations of market manipulation from Hindenburg Research.

The recent exoneration of the Adani Group from these charges by the Supreme Court, which found no regulatory lapses attributable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has further bolstered investor confidence. Moody's notes that this judicial validation has effectively mitigated potential downside risks for the Adani Group entities, enhancing their outlook for the future.