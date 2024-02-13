Broad Metro, LLC Announces Village Green Entertainment Venue: Selects Sports Facilities Companies To Operate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Location at Stadium Trace Village near Hoover Met Complex

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies

(SFC) announced their operating partnership with Broad Metro, LLC to operate a multi-million dollar entertainment venue in Hoover, Alabama. SFC has been operating the nearby nationally recognized Hoover Met Complex since its opening in 2017. The development has been a key driver in economic growth for the city and surrounding real estate, including Stadium Trace Village, a walkable urban destination with experiential stores, restaurants, and hotels.

"We selected the Sports Facilities Companies because of their experience and expertise managing venues nationwide, including numerous in Alabama and specifically the Hoover Met Complex and Finley Center here in Hoover," said William Kadish, CEO of Broad Metro, LLC. "They know how to create a great guest experience and we've entrusted them to help us bring this exciting venue to life."

The Sports Facilities Companies operate more than 50 entertainment, recreation, and sports tourism properties nationwide in 17 states, including many other venues with live entertainment capabilities. The firm employs 2,500 team members nationwide, including more than 90 in their Clearwater, Florida-based headquarters.

"Will and his team have an inspired vision for this entertainment venue as part of the larger ecosystem in Hoover. We are privileged to be his partner in creating a venue that welcomes the community," said SFC CEO Jason Clement. "We are mobilizing our operations, entertainment booking, food, and beverage teams, and more to create a destination for music lovers and eventgoers throughout the region."

The SFC will work with Kadish, Matt Devine of the band Downright, and Face of Today, run by Wes Keith, a veteran music promoter with over 20 years of experience with Jazzfest and Country Superfest, to book the venue with headliner acts and local favorites alike. A primary restaurant/bar, "The Dish," will be located on-site, as well as three container restaurants, a large, standardized stage for hosting national acts, and 150 additional parking spaces. SFC's team includes The Feinstein Group, whose group of restaurants have recently won "Best Date Night Restaurant," "Best Splurge Restaurant," "Best Cocktail Bar Tampa Bay," and "Best Chef."

To learn more about the Sports Facilities Companies' services, please see



and their portfolio of industry-leading properties at

. Please stay tuned on Facebook for updates, programs, and job postings.

For more information and to stay updated on the developments at Village Green, please visit

, Stadium Trace Village on Facebook and Instagram, or call 205.440.9710. Media inquiries should be directed to Audrey Pannell at

[email protected]

or 205.503.5955.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 40+ managed venues and 1500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities and theSFnetwork.

Press Contact:

Ashley

Whittaker

7274743845

The Sports Facilities Companies