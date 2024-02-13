Europe 2D Materials Market Set For Remarkable Growth, Expected To Surge At A CAGR Of 23.7% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe 2D Materials Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to

The European market for two-dimensional (2D) materials is anticipated to witness unprecedented growth over the next decade, with projections showing an increase from $77.9 million in 2022 to an estimated $528.0 million by 2031. This notable surge, calculated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7% during the 2022-2031 forecast period, is largely due to escalating demand across diverse industries.

Market Drivers and Opportunities Fueling Expansion

The ongoing expansion within the Europe 2D materials sector is driven by several pivotal factors. There is a noticeable uptick in adoption rates of fuel cell vehicles and a concentrated effort to curb emissions and embrace decarbonization policies. Additionally, the soaring demand from end-user industries such as composite and coatings, energy storage, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors is stimulating market growth.

Europe's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint aligns with the increased applicability of 2D materials in managing greenhouse gas emissions. Innovations in material science have propelled the versatility of 2D materials, enhancing their appeal across varied applications, from transparent conductive films in electronic devices to their incorporation into advanced photovoltaic systems and sporting goods.

Strategic Implications for Market Players

For organizations looking to navigate the 2D materials landscape, the report offers valuable insights into product innovation strategies, highlighting the varied material types and their applications in different end-user industries. The analysis also embraces growth and marketing strategies, capturing pivotal developments from major actors, including business expansions, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

In an increasingly competitive market space, the report provides an exhaustive competitive benchmarking of players within the Europe 2D materials market. Potential investors and stakeholders can gain an understanding of how companies are positioned relative to each other, and an in-depth look at the competitive strategies employed can reveal untapped market opportunities.

The rise of 2D materials in Europe is marked by not just their economic potential but also by their role in fostering a sustainable and technologically advanced future for the industry. The detailed analysis within this research publication provides an extensive overview of forecasted market trends, key drivers, and opportunistic pathways aligning with the market's growth potential.

Company Profiles



Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Ossila Ltd

2D Materials Pte Ltd.

Blackleaf

BASF SE

AVANZARE INNOVACION TECNOLOGICA S.L.

Layer One

2-D Tech Smena

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Increasing Demand of 2D Materials for Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Electric Vehicles

1.1.1.2 Increasing Preference of 2D Materials to Lessen the Pollutants

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of 2D Materials Market

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on 2D Materials Market

1.1.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Industry

1.1.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Industry

1.1.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Energy Storage Devices

1.1.4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Health Care Industry

1.1.5 Impact of Semiconductor Crisis on 2D Materials Market

1.1.6 Comparative Analysis Between Bulk Materials and Nano Materials

1.1.7 Comparative Analysis Between Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDCs) and Graphene

1.1.8 Methodologies of 2D Materials

1.1.9 Significant Advancements in Graphene and Other 2D Materials

1.1.10 Emergence of Hybrid Technology

1.1.11 Recent Investments Made in 2D Materials

1.1.12 Emerging Start-Up Companies of 2D Materials

1.1.13 Snapshot of Smart Nanomaterials Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of 2D materials in Energy Storage

1.2.1.2 Strong Growth of 2D Materials in the Healthcare Industry

1.2.1.3 Growing Demand of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) in Electronic Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Large-Scale Production of High-Quality Graphene

1.2.2.2 High Cost of Production

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Expanding Market of Nanomaterials for Easily accessible Electric Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Increasing Opportunities for Non-Graphene 2D Materials

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in Europe

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.2.1 Europe 2D Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Products

2.1.3.1 Europe 2D Materials Market (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.1.1 Market

2.1.4.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.4.1.1.2 Key Producers and Suppliers in Germany

2.1.4.1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape

2.1.4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.4.1.1.5 Business Challenges

2.1.4.1.2 Applications

2.1.4.1.2.1 Germany 2D Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4.1.3 Products

2.1.4.1.3.1 Germany 2D Materials Market (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Spain

2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe (RoE)

2.2 U.K.

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies, By Material Type

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2021

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1 Role in the 2D Materials Market

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Production Sites

3.2.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.2.3 Analyst View

