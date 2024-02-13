Addicted To Online Gaming Class 12 Student In UP Ends Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 14 (IANS) A Class 12 student allegedly ended his life by suicide after sending a message to his parents.

The student, Mohammed Daniel, 19, hanged himself on Tuesday and was declared dead when he was rushed to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre.

A student of a convent school in the state capital, he left a message on his phone expressing remorse and pleading for forgiveness.

Daniel's uncle said his addiction to online gaming could have driven him to take such a drastic step.

Chowk police station in charge, Nagesh Upadhyay, said Daniel was to appear for his English Literature intermediate exam on Tuesday and said academic pressure may have also contributed to his stress.

Daniel further wrote in the message that he was not ending his life due to any fear or due to anyone.“I committed wrongs which cannot be rectified and so I am ending my life.” He ended the message with an emoji of a weeping person.

