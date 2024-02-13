Wosler, A Canadian Healthtech Company, Makes History With First-Ever Teleoperated Ultrasound Scan In Saudi Arabi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Abdulaziz Alhomod, MD and the Wosler team after he sucessfully teleoperated a robotic ultrasound arm in Canada from the Seha Virtual Hospital, Riyadh, KSA.

Wosler Corp. successfully completes first tele-operated ultrasound scans in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, showcasing telemedicine's potential in global healthcare.

RIYADH, AB, SAUDI ARABIA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wosler Corp. , a leading innovator in telemedicine and robotic healthcare solutions, has achieved a significant milestone in the field of healthcare delivery with the successful completion of the first-ever teleoperated ultrasound scans in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, a year after its first successful teleoperated ultrasound scan across Canada , demonstrating the transformative potential of telemedicine technology in revolutionizing patient care worldwide.In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 4th, [2024], Wosler conducted a tele-operation of the Sonosystem at the SEHA Virtual Hospital , the world's first virtual hospital. Led by Dr. Abdulaziz Alhomod MD, MS, FACEP, FAMIA and Dr. Mohammed Alhamali, the Chief Innovation and Sandbox Officer, the procedure involved remote operation of the SonoBot from a site over 11,000 km away in London, ON, Canada. This represents a significant leap forward in bridging geographical barriers to healthcare access.Similarly, a few days earlier, during the Arab Health Conference in Dubai, Wosler performed another historic teleoperated ultrasound scan. Conducted by Dr. Jennifer Tynan, MD, FRCP(C), DABR, a Canadian radiologist who helped pioneer teleradiology in Canada, the procedure showcased the versatility and reliability of Wosler's telemedicine platform in delivering high-quality diagnostic services across borders.Commenting on the milestone, Marco Gallone, co-founder and CTO of Wosler, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to have achieved this ground-breaking feat, showcasing the immense potential of teleoperated ultrasound technology in transforming healthcare delivery. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise, and we are excited about the possibilities it opens up for improving patient care worldwide." Dr. Henry Madubuobi, founding CEO of Wosler, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the company's unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency through innovative solutions.Wosler's teleoperated ultrasound technology offers numerous benefits, including improved access to diagnostic services, reduced wait times, and enhanced flexibility for healthcare providers. By eliminating geographical constraints, Wosler empowers healthcare professionals to deliver timely and accurate care to patients regardless of their location.This achievement underscores Wosler's commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation and underscores its position as a leader in the field of telemedicine. With continued advancements in technology and strategic partnerships, Wosler is poised to revolutionize the future of healthcare delivery worldwide.

Samir Boulazareg

Wosler Corp.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Transcontinental Tele-operated Ultrasound Scan by Dr. Jennifer Tynan, MD.