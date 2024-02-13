Children's Minnesota Celebrates 100 Years Of Caring For Kids

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Feb. 13, 2024, "Children's Minnesota Day" at a centennial celebration of the largest pediatric health system in the state.

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of Children's Minnesota which first opened its doors in a small house in St. Paul in 1924. The organization commemorated its centennial with a celebration attended by staff and Governor Tim Walz, who proclaimed Feb. 13, 2024, as "Children's Minnesota Day."

Read: Gov. Walz proclamation

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) presenting the Children's Minnesota Day proclamation to Dr. Marc Gorelick (right), president and CEO of Children's Minnesota.

Continue Reading

Children's Minnesota was founded by pediatrician Walter Ramsey, who envisioned "A hospital to fit the child instead of molding a child to fit the hospital." The first hospital began caring for patients with just 16 beds and grew into what is now the largest pediatric health care provider in the Upper Midwest. Today, Children's Minnesota cares for more than 150,000 children a year, with The Kid Experts® providing more than 60 pediatric specialties in two hospitals, and multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the greater Twin Cities metro area.

"For more than a century, we've been at the forefront of pediatric health care in Minnesota, offering unparalleled services to children. We're proud of Children's Minnesota's legacy in the community, built on the foundational belief that kids need care designed just for them," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. We have a clear and ambitious vision for our next 100 years: to be our region's premier independent pediatric provider."

"Children and families are a priority in Minnesota. The care provided by Children's Minnesota, dedicated exclusively to young people exemplifies this priority," said Governor Walz. "I am excited to see what the next 100 years will bring as Children's Minnesota continues to advance us towards our goal of making Minnesota the best state in the nation to grow up in."

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota

is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children's Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals and multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children's Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota