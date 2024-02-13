NBCI Endorses And Urges Members To Watch And Support The National Geographic Series Genius:MLK/X

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is proud to announce its endorsement and support for the upcoming "Genius:MLK/X" series by National Geographic, which will focus on the lives and legacies of two of the most influential figures in American history - Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.National Geographic's critically acclaimed series "Genius" is set to return in February, just in time for Black History Month. The network has announced that this season will delve into the lives of two influential figures in the civil rights movement: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre).The series, which has previously explored the lives of Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, will now turn its attention to the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies, and key personal relationships of both Dr. King and Malcolm X. Viewers can expect a deep dive into the lives of these two iconic leaders and the impact they had on the fight for racial equality.The series will delve into the personal lives of wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson), exploring their roles as wives, mothers, and activists. The series focuses on King's goal to advance racial equality through nonviolent activism, as well as X's advocacy for Black empowerment, identity, and self-determination.It also sheds light on the complex relationship between the two leaders, who initially had opposing views but eventually found common ground in their fight for justice and equality.In a recent statement, The Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative expressed his admiration for the film, stating, "This is a brilliant movie. It captured the essence of both Malcolm and Martin, as well as provided content and context of the trying times of the 50s and 60s in the Civil Rights Movement.Unlike many leaders of today who choose themselves, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. were chosen by a higher power.Their unwavering dedication to the fight for equality and justice for African Americans was not a mere coincidence, but rather a divine calling. Their words and actions were guided by a greater purpose, and their impact on the civil rights movement cannot be denied. It is because of their leadership that the African American community is in a better position today."He went on to say that the film is a must-see for anyone interested in understanding the complexities of the civil rights movement and the two leaders who played pivotal roles in it.The National Geographic has once again proven its commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives and promoting social justice with its latest series. The civil rights movement of the 1960s was a pivotal moment in American history, and the impact of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. cannot be overstated. Both leaders had different approaches and ideologies, but their ultimate goal was the same - to fight for the rights and equality of black people. The National Geographic movie captures the essence of their passion and dedication towards this cause, showcasing their unwavering commitment and love for their community.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

