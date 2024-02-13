Avanos Medical, Inc. To Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS ) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on
Tuesday, Feb. 20
at 9 a.m., ET. The company will issue a news release detailing its results before the market opens that same day.
The conference call will be hosted by Joe Woody, chief executive officer, and Michael Greiner, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
To join the live conference call, dial 877-240-5772 in
the United States. A simultaneous webcast of the call and a related presentation will be accessible via the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website,
A replay of the conference call will be available
Feb. 20
at
noon ET
by dialing 877-344-7529 in
the United States
and entering passcode 5134094. It will be available for one week. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible in the
Investors section of the website, approximately one hour following the completion of the conference call.
About Avanos Medical, Inc.
Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS ) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures, and markets its recognized brands globally and holds leading market positions in multiple product categories. For more information, visit
and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.
