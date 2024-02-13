US Laboratory Information Management System Market Report 2023-2028: Cloud-Based LIMS Soars, Remote Access Demand Propels Market To $1.06 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The US Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market has been meticulously analyzed in the latest research publication added to our extensive database of industry reports. The study, which focuses on market data from 2023 to 2028, reveals the continuous growth and technological advancements in the field of laboratory informatics.
The in-depth report encompasses current market scenarios, size, and forecasts, while providing detailed segmentation and trends that are influencing market dynamics. Recent developments have shown a significant uptick in the adoption of cloud-based systems, with end-users increasingly seeking cost-effective and scalable solutions for data management in laboratories.
Key Insights from the Market Research:
Market Value: As of 2022, the LIMS market in the US stood at a remarkable $613.27 million, with projections for continued growth at a CAGR of 9.56% over the forecast period. Driving Forces: Factors such as integration of automation in laboratory operations, extensive life sciences R&D, and modernized lab informatics solutions are primary growth accelerators. Segment Performance: Broad-based LIMS has the lion's share of the market, capitalizing on its flexibility and comprehensive feature set to support multi-site laboratory operations. Services Dominance: The services component is a significant contributor, as demand soars for professional installation and consulting services. Technology Adoption: Adoption rates of Cloud-Based LIMS are climbing, with the segment poised for considerable growth, attributable to the expanding need for remote laboratory data accessibility.
Product Segmentation & Future Outlook
The report categorizes the US LIMS market into sub-sections such as product types, components, deployment models, and end-user industries to provide stakeholders with a granular view of the market. It is evident that technological improvements, coupled with an evolving regulatory environment, are shaping the future trajectory of the LIMS market.
Vendor Analysis and Competitive Landscape
The publication also contains a comprehensive assessment of leading players and other prominent actors in the market like LabVantage, Labware, and ThermoFisher Scientific. It details the competitive landscape, offering insights into corporate strategies and market positioning.
The report, following stringent research methodologies and encompassing extensive data analysis, enriches the understanding of the industry's competitive dynamics and the ever-changing market structure. It is designed to cater to a variety of stakeholders, including potential investors, industry professionals, and companies involved in laboratory information management systems.
Readers seeking to harness the wealth of information found in this report can access it directly from our database, where it stands as a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge market intelligence.
VENDORS LIST
Key Vendors
LabVantage Labware ThermoFisher Scientific StarLIMS Labguru QBench
Other Prominent Vendors
Advanced Technology Corp Autoscribe Informatics Blaze Systems Agilent Technologies Novatek International Illumina Clinisys CloudLIMS CompuGroup Medical CrelioHealth Dassault Systems Dotmatics HighRes Biosolutions L7 Informatics LabLite LabLynx Orchard Software Ovation Accelerated Technology Laboratories Agilebio Benchling. PerkinElmer Siemens Healthineers
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
By Product
Broad Based LIMS Industry-Specific LIMS
By Component
By Deployment
Cloud-Based LIMS Web-Hosted LIMS On-Premises LIMS
By End-User
Life Sciences Chemical & Energy Food, Beverages & Agriculture Industries Others
