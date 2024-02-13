(MENAFN- The Conversation)
Level 7 - $119,576 to $132,019 | Level 8 - $136,350 to $148,928
Additional 17% employer superannuation Rewarding career with a progressive organisation Flexible work arrangements
The
National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) is a federally registered
membership-led union with coverage of academic and general staff in
higher education. The NTEU represents workers in all universities across
Australia, along with their associated student organisations, research
institutes and companies
The
National Office, based in South Melbourne, is seeking to employ a
full-time staff member for their National Industrial and Legal Team - a
Level 7 Industrial Officer or a Level 8 Senior Industrial Officer.
Regular interstate travel is expected.
Duties include:
The provision of advice and assistance to all levels of the union on industrial matters Representation of members and the union in negotiations with institutional management and employer bodies Liaison and negotiation with other unions, education organisations and peak union bodies Research, preparation and advocacy of cases before industrial and other tribunals
The
appointment will be made at NTEU Level 7 (Industrial Officer) or Level 8
(Senior Industrial Officer), depending on qualifications and/or
experience and carry a salary in the range $119,576 to $132,019 (Level
7) or $136,350 to $148,928 (Level 8), plus an additional 17% employer
superannuation component. The terms and conditions of the positions are
currently in accordance with the NTEU National Union Collective
Agreement 2018-2021.
To be successful in this role, you will have:
Relevant qualifications or extensive relevant experience; Experience in negotiation and advocacy; Experience with unions and/or community organisations; Well developed communication skills, both written and oral; The ability to effectively organise your own work and to work co-operatively with Elected Officers and other Union staff.
How to apply
To download the PD and to apply for this role go to and enter reference code: 6537848 .
Applicants
should provide a written Application containing a brief CV and a
Statement that specifically addresses the position description.
Please
address your cover letter to Dr Damien Cahill, General Secretary. If
you have any questions about this role, please contact Jeane Wells on
[email protected] . Applications close cob on Monday 26 February 2024
The
NTEU values diversity in the workplace. Therefore, applicants will be
given priority consideration and preference in selection for this
vacancy if they are from an Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander
background.
