Level 7 - $119,576 to $132,019 | Level 8 - $136,350 to $148,928



Additional 17% employer superannuation

Rewarding career with a progressive organisation Flexible work arrangements

The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) is a federally registered membership-led union with coverage of academic and general staff in higher education. The NTEU represents workers in all universities across Australia, along with their associated student organisations, research institutes and companies



The National Office, based in South Melbourne, is seeking to employ a full-time staff member for their National Industrial and Legal Team - a Level 7 Industrial Officer or a Level 8 Senior Industrial Officer. Regular interstate travel is expected.

Duties include:



The provision of advice and assistance to all levels of the union on industrial matters

Representation of members and the union in negotiations with institutional management and employer bodies

Liaison and negotiation with other unions, education organisations and peak union bodies Research, preparation and advocacy of cases before industrial and other tribunals

The appointment will be made at NTEU Level 7 (Industrial Officer) or Level 8 (Senior Industrial Officer), depending on qualifications and/or experience and carry a salary in the range $119,576 to $132,019 (Level 7) or $136,350 to $148,928 (Level 8), plus an additional 17% employer superannuation component. The terms and conditions of the positions are currently in accordance with the NTEU National Union Collective Agreement 2018-2021.

To be successful in this role, you will have:



Relevant qualifications or extensive relevant experience;

Experience in negotiation and advocacy;

Experience with unions and/or community organisations;​

Well developed communication skills, both written and oral; The ability to effectively organise your own work and to work co-operatively with Elected Officers and other Union staff.

How to apply

To download the PD and to apply for this role go to and enter reference code: 6537848 .

Applicants should provide a written Application containing a brief CV and a Statement that specifically addresses the position description.



Please address your cover letter to Dr Damien Cahill, General Secretary. If you have any questions about this role, please contact Jeane Wells on [email protected] . Applications close cob on Monday 26 February 2024



The NTEU values diversity in the workplace. Therefore, applicants will be given priority consideration and preference in selection for this vacancy if they are from an Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander background.

To apply for this position go to: and enter reference code: 6537848.