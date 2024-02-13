Speqtral Announces Distinguished Advisory Board To Propel Quantum Security Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeQtral, a leading quantum communications company, proudly announces the appointment of four prominent experts to its Advisory Board. Prof. Artur Ekert, Mr. Carl Ward, Prof. Carlos Cid, and Mr. John Prisco, each experts in their respective fields of quantum cryptography, cybersecurity, and business transformation, will collectively steer SpeQtral's strategic vision, enhancing its position as a global leader in quantum security solutions.

Celebrated as a pioneer in quantum cryptography, Prof. Artur Ekert has been an independent board member of SpeQtral since February 2022, and now assumes an additional role on SpeQtral's Advisory Board. Holding positions at the University of Oxford and the National University of Singapore, Ekert is renowned for his invention of the Ekert91 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) protocol. As the Founding Director of the Centre for Quantum Technologies, Ekert's noteworthy distinctions include being honoured as a Fellow of The Royal Society and the Singapore National Academy of Science. Ekert's knowledge and connections to all things quantum will keep SpeQtral in touch with quantum experts and their developments all over the world.

Bringing over 40 years of experience of working with advanced technologies to enable business and digital transformation, Carl Ward is a noteworthy addition to SpeQtral's Advisory Board. As the former Global Chief Technologist for Accenture's public sector business, Ward's expertise and passion for quantum technologies will be instrumental in shaping SpeQtral's customer engagement strategy.

Dr. Carlos Cid, Director of Simula UiB, Norway, and Professor at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, is a cybersecurity and cryptography visionary. With a two-decade legacy at Royal Holloway University of London, Cid is a leading researcher in algebraic cryptanalysis, quantum-resistant cryptology, and secure computation. His expertise and advice will address the cryptography and cyber security aspects of SpeQtral's developments.

John Prisco, a seasoned executive with an impressive track record in driving revenue growth and operational excellence, has also been appointed to SpeQtral's Advisory Board. Prisco, currently President and CEO of Safe Quantum, Inc., has led several high-tech companies to successful exits. A prominent thought leader on QKD, he serves as the Chairman of the QED-C Use Cases Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), overseeing areas such as Quantum Computing, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Communications and Security. Prisco's wealth of knowledge in telecommunications, cybersecurity, and quantum physics, and his extensive background and leadership roles in companies like Triumfant, GeoVantage, and Ridgeway Systems will be invaluable to mission.

SpeQtral Co-Founder and CEO, Lum Chune Yang, expressed excitement about the Advisory Board, stating, "The collective expertise of SpeQtral's appointed Advisory Board members will be instrumental in driving the company's quantum communication technologies towards our vision of a global quantum fabric. We are honoured to have such distinguished individuals shape our strategic vision and guide us through the dynamic landscape of quantum security solutions."

About SpeQtral

SpeQtral is a pioneer in quantum communications, with a vision to build and deploy global quantum networks. SpeQtral develops quantum-secure products and services designed to protect sovereign and enterprise telecommunication networks against classical, as well as future quantum-based cyber-attacks on cryptography. Combining both terrestrial and space-based solutions, SpeQtral aims to secure the world's networks against the threats posed by the imminent quantum revolution and drive innovation in quantum communications that will serve as the building blocks for the future quantum internet.

