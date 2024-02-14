               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?


2/13/2024 8:05:43 PM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) asdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data? Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% -20% 4%
Weekly 32% -31% 6%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide GOLD PRICE CHART – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

If you're looking for an in-depth analysis of U.S. equity indices, our first-quarter stock market trading forecast is packed with great fundamental and technical insights. Get it now!

NASDAQ 100 FORECAST - ANALYSIS

The Nasdaq 100 suffered a severe setback on Tuesday, falling more than 1.5%, on the back of rising U.S. rates following higher-than-expected CPI numbers. With yields pushing towards fresh highs for the year, stocks will have a hard time staying afloat, meaning a large correction could be around the corner.

In terms of relevant technical thresholds, the first key support to watch appears at 17,555, which corresponds to a short-term uptrend line extended from the October lows. Should prices fall below this area, the crosshairs will fall squarely on 17,150, slightly above the 50-day simple moving average.

On the other hand, if bulls manage to mount a comeback and trigger a meaningful rebound, resistance emerges at the all-time high around 18,125. Sellers are expected to vigorously guard this ceiling, but in case of a breakout, the tech index may find itself gravitating towards 18,300.

NASDAQ 100 CHART – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Nasdaq 100 Chart Created Using TradingView

For a comprehensive analysis of the euro 's medium-term prospects, make sure to download our complimentary Q1 trading forecast today.

Recommended by Diego Colman Get Your Free EUR Forecast Get My Guide EUR/USD FORECAST - ANALYSIS

EUR/USD dropped sharply on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level in three months and closing below support at 1.0720. If this breakdown is sustained in the coming days, sellers may be emboldened to initiate an assault on 1.0650. Continued losses from this point onward could turn the spotlight to 1.0520.

Conversely, if buyers regain the upper hand and spark a turnaround, the first technical hurdle to monitor can be spotted in the vicinity of 1.0720. Above this area, the next resistance zone of interest lies near 1.0800, where the 100-day simple moving average aligns with a short-term descending trendline.

EUR/USD CHART – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

MENAFN13022024000076011015ID1107848745

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search