IX Innovation Announces Issuance Of Key Patent For Voice-Controlled Medical Copilot In Surgical Procedures

IX Innovation, Incubated by IntuitiveX, Announces Partnership with ipCapital and Grant of a Key Patent in Robotic Surgery

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IX Innovation, a medical IP creation and monetization company and portfolio company of IntuitiveX , in partnership with ipCapital Group , is thrilled to announce the grant of a landmark patent for a voice-controlled medical copilot designed to revolutionize surgical procedures. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent 11,896,324 entitled“System for transcribing and performing analysis on patient data". This innovative technology, the brainchild of a team led by Dr. Jeffrey Roh, CEO of IntuitiveX, Dr. Justin Esterberg, an orthopedic surgery specialist, and John Cronin, Chairman and CEO of ipCapital Group, marks a new era in medical procedures that leverages AI/ML to provide patient-specific analysis, diagnosis and surgical control.This pioneering technology incorporates voice command capabilities into robotic surgical systems, offering surgeons enhanced precision and efficiency. This innovation is set to redefine surgical methodologies and patient care, marking a critical milestone in IX Innovation's commitment to revolutionizing medical technology.Under the guidance of Dr. Roh, a renowned figure in medical innovation, and Dr. Esterberg, with his profound expertise in orthopedic surgery, alongside Mr. Cronin, a pioneer in intellectual property strategy, this patent exemplifies IX Innovation's dedication to evolving medical practices through innovative solutions.The medical copilot patent embodies a new era in surgical procedures, promising significant impact on the medical industry by broadening the capabilities of robotic surgery and elevating the standards of patient treatment.IX Innovation, together with ipCapital, continues to lead the charge in healthcare innovation, developing technologies that not only improve patient outcomes but also transform medical practices.For more information, please contact:Simon Robinson – ...About IX InnovationIX Innovation, incubated by IntuitiveX, is a leader in developing innovative medical technologies. Focused on creating and monetizing original IP in the surgical landscape, IX Innovation is at the forefront of medical technology development.About ipCapital GroupipCapital Group (ipCG) is an intellectual property (IP) and innovation consulting firm, serving clients since 1998.

