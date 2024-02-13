Pablo Alborán Prepares To Light Up The Youtube Theater Stage In Los Angeles On February 24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pablo Alborán, considered an Angelino at heart, adopted a dog who shares his number one hit, named Terral.

Pablo Alborán Tour 2024 La Cu4rta Hoja. Pablo will give to his fans from Los Angeles and which ones they engage in a social media dynamic an autographed acoustic guitar.

One of the greatest concerts of this year is Pablo Alborán"La Cu4rta Hoja" produced by Emporio group

This Tour started from May 2023 from Spain all the way into the United States and Latin America, without a doubt a successful tour with a number of places that have brought Pablo closer to the audience in many places, and California won't be the exception.

Pablo Alborán on the cover of REVISTA SOY LATINO one of the most important magazines for Latin Music, loved by millennial and Gen Z

Feb 24 in the month of Love, Pablo Alborán one of the most loved Latin singers will give a concert for all his fans in love with his music.

- Pablo Alborán- Spanish GRAMMY-nominated artist, singer and songwriter HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The famous Spanish singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán is ready to take his successful tour "La Cu4rta Hoja" to Los Angeles, California, on February 24. Pablo in the month of love is going to sing to Love and to all his fans in love with his songs.Pablo Alborán, born in Malaga, Spain, has stood out as one of the most prestigious singers in Latin America. Pablo Alborán fans who live in Los Angeles have the opportunity to win one of his autographed acoustic guitars. What they must do is publish an Instagram reel or Tik Tok, X or Facebook post reminding their own followers the date of the concert in LA with some of the phrases from his songs, for example: "En Saturno viven los hijos que nunca tuvimos",“En Plutón aún se oyen gritos de Amor” See you on February 24 in LA @pabloalboran and mention the @emporiogoup account.That day the production company will publish the names of the winners of this incredible souvenir on their accounts, only for fans. The fans can choose some of the favorite phrases from Pablo's songs and publish in reels and posts.The "La Cu4rta Hoja" tour promises to be an emotional experience from start to finish. From his captivating a cappella performances, which evoke the essence of Spain, to the folk arrangements and rhythms of his homeland, Spain, as well as his skills on the keyboard, Alborán's show promises to immerse audiences in a unique musical journey.The concert is classified as one of the most outstanding of the year, it is produced by Emporio Group, a company with more than 30 years of experience in the world of entertainment. The "La Cu4rta Hoja" tour represents excellence in the production of high-quality events, and its arrival in Los Angeles promises to be unforgettable.This concert is one of the dates of a long tour that began last year in various cities from Spain all the way into the United States and Latin America, without a doubt a successful tour with a number of places that have brought Pablo closer to the audience in many cities.General ticket sales for the performance of "La Cu4rta Hoja" in Los Angeles on February 24 are now available at Ticketmaster.A unique opportunity to enjoy the passionate music and incomparable stage presence of Pablo Alborán at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, presented by the outstanding production of Emporio Group!

