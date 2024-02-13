Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Cairo 'Positive': Egyptian Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Feb 14 (IANS) The negotiations on a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip, which are ongoing in the Egyptian capital Cairo, are "positive", Egyptian media has reported.
The talks will last for three days, al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a high-ranking Egyptian source as saying.
A quadrilateral security meeting attended by Egypt, the US, Qatar, and Israel kicked off Tuesday in Cairo to discuss the facilitation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and detainee swap, Xinhua news agency reported.
