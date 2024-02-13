Suspension Of Funding Puts Our Vital Services At Risk, Says UNRWA, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Becker added that UNRWA's operations in Jordan are extensive and play a vital role in providing essential services to Palestine refugee communities. These drastic measures could jeopardize the operation of 161 schools serving more than 107,000 students, 25 health centers providing more than 1.6 million medical consultations annually, and cash assistance support for 59,000 of the most vulnerable groups, in addition to 20,000 Palestinian refugees who fled from Syria.He explained that the agency's annual budget for its operations in Jordan is about $145 million, provided by about 7,000 employees. In addition, UNRWA is responsible for waste management in 10 official camps, where more than 400,000 people live, stressing that Jordan will remain a beacon of stability and a safe haven for refugees.Becker underlined that "UNRWA relies entirely on donor donations to ensure the continuation of its services in accordance with its mandate towards Palestine refugees, and that the interruption of funding will have very serious consequences for the Palestine refugees we serve, so we call on our donors to reconsider their decision and resume their support for UNRWA, which is needed now more than ever."For her part, the UN Resident Coordinator, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, said that "UNRWA" needs to be able to continue its work, stressing the need to support its continued operation, that it cannot be jeopardized, and that "no one can do what it does."She pointed out that the UN Secretary-General and governments have appealed to donor countries to reverse their decisions and "at least ensure the continuity of UNRWA's operations."She underscored that when the future of UNRWA is at stake, so are the lives and hopes of millions of Palestine refugees, and that investing in UNRWA means investing in the stability of the region, and investing in the resilience of steadfast host countries like Jordan through helping to alleviate the pressures associated with hosting millions of refugees. This means respecting the commitment of the international community towards Palestine refugees and their rights until a just and lasting political solution is reached.