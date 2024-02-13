Ecovyst To Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast On Wednesday, February 28, 2024 At 11:00 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT ), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, announced today that it will conduct a conference call and audio-only webcast on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its fourth quarter 2023 financial results.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1 (800) 267-6316 (domestic) or 1 (203) 518-9848 (international) and use the participant code ECVTQ423.

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at . A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at /events-presentations .

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and our services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, and through its Chem32 business, provides ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and

functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of renewable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical processes.

Investor Contact:

Gene Shiels

(484) 617 1225

[email protected]

For more information, see our website at .

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.