Negotiations For Release Of Hostages In Gaza Strip On Decisive Stage

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Negotiations on
the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the achievement of a
ceasefire in the enclave have entered a decisive phase, Trend
reports.
It is reported that the next 24 hours will be extremely
important for the deal.
A consultative meeting of representatives of Egypt, the United
States, Qatar and Israel is currently taking place in Cairo. The
meeting discusses a possible agreement on the mutual exchange of
Israeli and Palestinian hostages, as well as the prospects for
establishing a ceasefire in the enclave.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
