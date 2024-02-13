               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Negotiations For Release Of Hostages In Gaza Strip On Decisive Stage


2/13/2024 7:10:57 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the achievement of a ceasefire in the enclave have entered a decisive phase, Trend reports.

It is reported that the next 24 hours will be extremely important for the deal.

A consultative meeting of representatives of Egypt, the United States, Qatar and Israel is currently taking place in Cairo. The meeting discusses a possible agreement on the mutual exchange of Israeli and Palestinian hostages, as well as the prospects for establishing a ceasefire in the enclave.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107848615

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search