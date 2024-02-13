Negotiations For Release Of Hostages In Gaza Strip On Decisive Stage

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the achievement of a ceasefire in the enclave have entered a decisive phase, Trend reports.

It is reported that the next 24 hours will be extremely important for the deal.

A consultative meeting of representatives of Egypt, the United States, Qatar and Israel is currently taking place in Cairo. The meeting discusses a possible agreement on the mutual exchange of Israeli and Palestinian hostages, as well as the prospects for establishing a ceasefire in the enclave.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.