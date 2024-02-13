Shmyhal Awards Soldiers Of Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' At Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the front lines of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' and presented the soldiers with honorary awards.
The Prime Minister announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"I visited the frontline positions of our soldiers from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I presented them with honorable awards and valuable gifts. I thank our defenders for their courage and bravery. For protecting the country and every Ukrainian family," Shmyhal wrote.
Read also:
War update: 100 combat clashes along Ukrainian frontline
in past day
As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Defense to continue simplifying the accounting of military property in a short time.
MENAFN13022024000193011044ID1107848613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.