Kharkiv Subway Ceiling Leaks Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the ceiling at the 'Sportyvna' subway station began to leak due to constant rocket attacks.

The Kharkiv subway reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.



"Due to the constant rocket attacks on Kharkiv, landslides are occurring in the city, and because there have been numerous rocket hits near the 'Sportyvna' metro station, there has been a slight leak from the ceiling of the station," the statement reads.

Last week, the subway staff began work to repair the leak. This work is time-consuming and can only be done at night, when there is no passenger traffic.

The subway added that the leakage does not pose a threat to the flooding of the station and the safety of passenger transportation.

As reported, the Kyiv authorities announced the suspension of train traffic on the section between 'Lybidska' and 'Demiivska' stations of the 'Obolon-Teremky' line of the Kyiv subway due to the flooding of the tunnel in this area.