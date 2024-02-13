Yermak Discusses Preparations For Peace Summit With South African Presidential Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak discussed preparations for the Peace Summit with South African Presidential Advisor Sydney Mufamadi.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Office, Ukrinform reported.

As noted, Yermak's telephone conversation with South African National Security Adviser Sydney Mufamadi took place as a continuation of the telephone conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and South Africa, which took place yesterday.

The parties discussed preparations for the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

"The participation of South Africa in the Peace Summit is very important for us. Ukraine greatly appreciates the established permanent dialogue with South Africa and is grateful for active communication," the Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

Zelensky briefs Southleader on preparations for Global Peace Summit

Yermak and Mufamadi also discussed high-level contacts between Ukraine and South Africa.

As reported earlier, in January 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd agreed to begin preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders in Switzerland.