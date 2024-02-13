Canadian Soldiers Show How They Train Ukrainian Defenders In Demining

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Canada have shown how the country's military is teaching Ukrainian defenders to identify unexploded ammunition.

The video is posted on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on social network X, Ukrinform reported.

"Sappers from the Second Engineer Regiment are instructing the Ukrainian Armed Forces on how to detect unexploded explosives at the Engineering Training Unit in Poland," the post reads.

military shows training for Ukrainian sapper

As reported, as part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian military personnel have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.