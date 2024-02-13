Syrskyi: This War Significantly Increases Importance Of Technology For Army And On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian-Ukrainian war significantly increases the importance of technological progress in the Armed Forces and the process of armed combat.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in an interview with the German TV channel ZDF, Ukrinform reported.

"We are now seeing the role of drones ... increasing every day because the number of their use on both sides is increasing. We see that drones are moving constantly, in fact, across the entire combat zone. This war significantly increases the importance of technological progress in the Armed Forces and the process of armed struggle," emphasized Syrskyi.

He added that "we are already seeing the use of ground-based robotic platforms, modules that are controlled remotely, which again makes it possible to save the lives of our servicemen."

"That is, the war is entering a new stage," noted Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Russian-Ukrainian war is "a war not only of people, but also of economies."

"Of course, when there is a war of this size, of this scope... it is a war not only of people but also of economies. And here the economy of the collective West should help us because we are using the most valuable thing we have - our people. This is the blossom of our nation," Syrskyi said, answering a question about the weapons Ukraine received from the West.

As reported earlier, on February 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.