               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brink: 736 Ships Have Already Passed Through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor


2/13/2024 7:10:44 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 736 ships carrying almost 23 million tonnes of cargo have now passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"A remarkable achievement: 736 ships and almost 23 million tonnes of cargo have now passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor. Despite Russia's brutal attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to feed the world," the ambassador wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier called the expulsion of the Russian Navy from the Black Sea one of Ukraine's biggest successes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

MENAFN13022024000193011044ID1107848607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search