Brink: 736 Ships Have Already Passed Through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 736 ships carrying almost 23 million tonnes of cargo have now passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"A remarkable achievement: 736 ships and almost 23 million tonnes of cargo have now passed through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor. Despite Russia's brutal attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to feed the world," the ambassador wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier called the expulsion of the Russian Navy from the Black Sea one of Ukraine's biggest successes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.