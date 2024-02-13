Ellen Graham: Unscripted Exhibition At Norton Museum Of Art March 2 - June 16, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - The Norton Museum of Art is thrilled to announce the upcoming exhibition, "Ellen Graham: Unscripted," on view at the Norton from March 2 to June 16, 2024. A private opening event will be on Thursday, February 29, 2024.









David Bowie, Rehearsal, Los Angeles, CA, 1975

by Ellen Graham



This exhibition gives insight into the prolific career of this artist by looking at her intimate approach to portraiture over six decades, her successes, and her challenges.

"This exhibition and the accompanying catalogue provide a contemporary reading of Graham's photographs through the lens of 'the unscripted,' a concept that describes both her photographic style and process, in addition to the external forces that helped shape her career. Within the broader genre of portraiture, Graham's photographs feature qualities that stretch beyond many of her contemporaries: a sense of immediacy, moments of intimacy and humor, and the remarkable ability to disarm her subjects," said Lauren Richman, Ph.D., the Norton's William and Sarah Ross Soter Curator of Photography.

Ellen Graham's intimate images of notable people at the beginning, middle, and twilight of their lives offer a distinct perspective on portrait photography. The exhibition will feature a collection of Graham's 2021 gifted images to the Norton, complemented by a selection on loan from the Ellen Graham Archive, including both photographs and photographic ephemera.

"The collection of photographs from Ellen Graham will engage and delight Museum visitors for years to come," said Ghislain d'Humières, Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO of the Norton. "In addition to these works, two years ago, the Museum was the recipient of a transformative gift from The Ellen and Ian Graham Foundation to establish a named endowment and name the Museum's third floor."

The exhibition draws from Graham's portrait and street photography. With over 400 portrait subjects, Graham's lens portrays some of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, revealing an authenticity rarely seen in the public.

In addition to her work with celebrities, Graham's street scenes from New York City, Paris, Havana, Los Angeles, Venice, and Beverly Hills provide a glimpse into unseen moments of life. The exhibition reflects on Graham's diverse experiences and encounters in private and public spaces.

Ellen Graham's career, marked by collaborations with major U.S. magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, People, W Magazine, Time, and Newsweek, has not only shaped her life but also contributed to the mission of the Norton Museum of Art in providing transformative cultural experiences through diverse collections and engaging exhibitions.

Speaking about her craft, Graham said, "Photography changed my life. My love of photography inspired me to help the Norton with its mission to promote photography to others."









Sharon Tate, Beverly Hills, CA, 1968 by Ellen Graham



Carrie Fisher, Beverly Hills, CA, 1974 by Ellen Graham



Between the 1960s and 1990s, magazines sought Ellen Graham's talent to make intimate photographs of notable people that connected with the viewer on a human level. Graham's portraits show this personal view of figures such as Sharon Tate, Marissa Berenson, Cher, David Bowie, Arthur Ashe, Anthony Hopkins, Julie Christie, Julio Iglesias, Fred Astaire, Barbara Streisand, Natalie Wood, Carrie Fisher, Julie Andrews, Burt Reynolds and more.

Event Details:

Exhibition: Ellen Graham: Unscripted

Public Exhibition Dates: March 2 to June 16, 2024

Private Opening Event Date and Time: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 5:30 pm - 7 pm

Venue: Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

The exhibition is organized by the Norton Museum of Art, a testament to their commitment to showcasing exceptional works that transcend time and capture the essence of humanity.









Andy Warhol with Stuffed Dog, The Factory, New York, NY, 1974 by Ellen Graham



For more information, please visit norton .

