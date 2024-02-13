Kuwaitis Win Three Medals At Fazza International Para Athletics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team have snatched three medals, one gold, one silver, and one bronze on Tuesday at the 15th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix currently hosted by Dubai.

Speaking to KUNA, Nasser Al-Ajmi, head of Kuwaiti delegation participating in the event, said Ahmad Al-Mutairi won the gold in the 100-m wheelchair race (F33), while Faisal Sorour obtained the silver in 'F42' and Faisal Al-Rajhi got the bronze in the 1500-m race (T54).

This achievement is added to the 17 medals won by Kuwaitis at the 12th Sharja Para Athletics Forum concluded about a week ago, he noted.

Al-Ajmi, vice president of Kuwait Disabled Sports Club, said the club is keen on enabling its players to partake in such international sports events to help them upgrade their skills and acquire key expertise.

The three-day tourney is featuring 600 male and female athletes from 74 countries. (end)

