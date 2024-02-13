King Salman Centre Honors KRCS For Its Humanitarian Role In '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre honored on Tuesday what it described as successful partners and donors for their contributions during the year 2023, including Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).

Deputy Chairman of the KRCS Anwar Al-Hasawi emphasized in his remarks to KUNA, that his gratitude to King Salman's Centre on this initiative which inspires the rest of human aid and relief organizations ensuring that every corner of the world receives the necessary relief.

Al-Hasawi praised King Salman's Centre on offering relief to more than 95 countries, saying that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was always at the forefront of relieving the afflicted.

The ceremony was held in Crown Plaza, Riyadh, attended by the King's Consultant and General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah. (end)

rs







MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107848584