UN: Military Operations In Rafah Could Lead To A Slaughter In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths warned on Tuesday against military operations in Rafah saying they "could lead to a slaughter in Gaza and put a fragile humanitarian operation at death`s door."

In a statement released from Geneva, Griffiths said, "the scenario we have long dreaded is unraveling at an alarming speed.

More than 28.000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed across Gaza according to the Ministry of Health."

"More than half of Gaza's population are crammed in Rafah staring death in the face" Griffiths Said.

"They have little to eat hardly any access to medical care nowhere to sleep nowhere safe to go.

They like the entire population of Gaza are the victims of an assault that is unparalleled in its intensity brutality and scope" Added Griffiths.

According to Griffiths, the widespread desperation the breakdown of law and order and the defunding of UNRWA are causing humanitarian workers to be shot held at gunpoint assaulted and killed.

Griffiths stressed that the international community has warned of the dangerous consequences of a ground invasion of Rafah.

He added: "The Israeli government cannot continue to ignore these calls, history will not be kind and this war must end." (end)

