Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- Official talks between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain were held at Sakhir Palace, in which His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chaired the Kuwaiti side, while King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa chaired the Bahraini side.

KUWAIT -- A joint statement released after talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa put much emphasis on the "historic bond" shared between the two Gulf Arab neighbors.

MANAMA -- Bahraini Minister of Information Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi said the visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom of Bahrain mirrored the depth of amity and the historical bonds between both nations.

KUWAIT -- The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) announced they won a seat as a board representative for the Growth and Emerging Markets Committee (GEMC) in the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for two years, for the second consecutive time.

DUBAI -- The Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) held a development meeting led by Director-General of UAE's News Agency (WAM) and head of federation Mohammad Al Rayssi, in the presence of Fatima Al-Salem, FANA vice president and Director General of KUNA.

DUBAI -- Kuwait's team have snatched three medals, one gold, one silver, and one bronze at the 15th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix currently hosted by Dubai. (end) mb