Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- Official talks between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain were held at Sakhir Palace, in which His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chaired the Kuwaiti side, while King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa chaired the Bahraini side.
KUWAIT -- A joint statement released after talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa put much emphasis on the "historic bond" shared between the two Gulf Arab neighbors.
MANAMA -- Bahraini Minister of Information Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi said the visit of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom of Bahrain mirrored the depth of amity and the historical bonds between both nations.
KUWAIT -- The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) announced they won a seat as a board representative for the Growth and Emerging Markets Committee (GEMC) in the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for two years, for the second consecutive time.
DUBAI -- The Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) held a development meeting led by Director-General of UAE's News Agency (WAM) and head of federation Mohammad Al Rayssi, in the presence of Fatima Al-Salem, FANA vice president and Director General of KUNA.
DUBAI -- Kuwait's team have snatched three medals, one gold, one silver, and one bronze at the 15th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix currently hosted by Dubai. (end) mb
MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107848582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.