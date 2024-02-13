OAS Deploys EOM For Municipal Elections In The Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM )of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the municipal elections of February 18 in the Dominican Republic began its activities in the country.

The OAS Mission is made up of 16 people of six nationalities and is headed by the former foreign minister of Paraguay, Eladio Loizaga, who has also carried out this work with the OAS in other countries in the region, most recently in Guatemala for the elections of 2023.

The OAS Mission will follow up on key aspects of the process including electoral organization; electoral technology; electoral justice; political-electoral financing and political participation of women.

During its work, the OAS Mission will meet with government representatives, electoral authorities, leaders and candidates, academics and representatives of civil society and members of the international community to learn about their impressions about the electoral process in the country.

At the end of its observation, the Mission will present a preliminary report with its observations and recommendations with a view to strengthening the upcoming electoral processes in the Dominican Republic.

This is the 21st time that the OAS has deployed a Mission in the country, and it is possible thanks to the financial contributions of Canada, Brazil, France, Panama and the United States.

