UK – India Strengthening Defence Ties

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ENGLAND / INDIA – The UK and India defence partnership continues with educational visits and Joint Staff talks, following the announcement of plans to deploy our Carrier Strike Group to the Indian Ocean region in 2025, strategic command continues to support the developing relationship between the UK and India.

Major General James Roddis, Director Strategy at Strategic Command, met with participants from the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) of India, UK Strategic Command reports .

“The participants were briefed on the role of Strategic Command, and the role of Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ) in supporting operations, as part of an International Strategic Management Tour. The HDMC aims to develop enlightened leadership by imparting knowledge, skills, and competencies for effective decision-making in higher defence management in the Indian Armed Forces.”

The tour also saw attendees visit the Defence Academy in Shrivenham, meeting Commandant Major General Andrew Roe and touring the Tech Hub.

“The Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre welcomed the HDMC, provided updates on the development on the 7th edition of Global Strategic Trends, and discussed the importance of global partnerships in achieving shared goals. The HDMC members also met representatives from the RAF, Royal Navy and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“Discussions focused on recent developments to UK Defence including the Integrated Review Refresh and the release of the latest Defence Command Paper. Potential joint opportunities in the cyber and electromagnetic domain were explored as well as the ethical use of AI in Defence.

“Sharing knowledge is a key aspect of the strategic partnership between both nations and contributes to the vision set out in the 2030 India-UK roadmap.”

