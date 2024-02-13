(MENAFN- The Conversation) Two exciting opportunities are available in the fields of computational genomics and functional genomics.

Join The University of Melbourne's School of BioSciences.

About the Role



The School of BioSciences at the University of Melbourne is seeking two enthusiastic and collaborative academic colleagues with expertise in genomics.

One appointment will focus on computational and/or computational synthetic genomics, while the other will specialise in functional or synthetic genomics (wet-lab-based research).

Applicants interested in plant, insect, and microbial systems or using established model systems from these taxonomic groups are particularly encouraged to apply.

As part of our commitment to diversity, at least one successful appointee will be female.

Both positions offer opportunities for research, teaching, and service components, with potential affiliation with the Melbourne Institute of Genomics and close interaction with the ARC Centre of Excellence in The Mathematical Analysis of Cellular Systems.

Your responsibilities will include:



Undertake internationally competitive independent and/or team-based research, resulting in diverse research outputs such as peer-reviewed publications, patents, license agreements, government reports, and scholarly materials for teaching and learning.

Contribute to teaching by coordinating, developing and delivering subjects in genomics, genetics and quantitative skills for biologists. As subject coordinators, you will lead academic colleagues in curriculum development and delivery to ensure the successful implementation of course objectives at the University of Melbourne.

Actively participate at School and/or Faculty meetings and play a leadership role in planning activities or committee work to support capacity building and strategic planning in the School. Participate in supervising research team members and junior academics within the School, under the direction of the Head of School. As a supervisor, actively engage in fostering learning and career development opportunities for both yourself and those you supervise, promoting a positive and supportive environment for professional growth.

Who We Are Looking For

You will ideally possess a dedication to teaching and research excellence, strong collaboration skills, the ability to think innovatively across disciplines, a research focus on genomics in plant, insect, and microbial systems, and a background in running a diverse, collaborative research programs.

You will also have:



PhD in genomics, synthetic biology or a related field of biology.

Excellent track record, relative to opportunity, in conducting research and publishing in top peer-reviewed academic journals.

Experience teaching into genetics, genomics and/or quantitative biology subjects (as a graduate student demonstrator or tutor for level B; as a member of a lecturer for level C; as a coordinator for level D) at the tertiary level.

Track record of successfully mentoring postgraduate research students as a co-supervisor (B/C) or as a primary supersvior (Level D) Obtained research funding through competitive student scheme (Level B),ECR scheme from internal university sources or small external funding programs (Level Bor C) or as a lead Chief or Principle Investigator for larger external funding programs (Level D).

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is available for this position .

Your New Team –“The School of BioSciences, Faculty of Science“

The School of BioSciences is the home to over 50 research groups, 5 research Centres, 160 academic staff and 240 Research Higher Degree students. Work in the School ranges from discovery to biotechnology with strengths in ecology and evolution, marine biology, microbial biology, genetics and genomics, animal behaviour, biosecurity and pest management, reproductive biology, systems biology, biological pollution and botany. The School is a major contributor to the Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Biomedical Science and Environmental Science programs.

Science at Melbourne is a global leader across fundamental and impactful scientific research and education. Science begins with curiosity, and we are dedicated to understanding the universe from the level of sub-atomic particles to the solar system. We aim to be leaders who positively impact the community locally and globally, addressing major societal issues from climate change to disease. Our discoveries help build an understanding of the world around us.

We have more than 150 years of experience in pioneering scientific thinking and analysis, leading to outstanding teaching and learning and offer a curriculum based on highly relevant research. We aim to train students with the knowledge and intellectual flexibility to drive the industries of tomorrow and lead across all levels of society.

