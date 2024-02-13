(MENAFN- The Conversation) About the Position

The Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics at Thompson Rivers University (TRU)invites applications for a probationary Open Rank tenure-track appointment in Supply Chain Management, starting July 2024. In this research-oriented position, candidates will maintain an active research agenda while teaching five sections of 40 or fewer students each per academic year. Preference will be given to candidates with the ability to teach in a variety of Supply Chain courses.

The successful candidate will be awarded the NRI Distributing Research Fellowship in Supply Chain Management with a research annual award of $20,000 research, renewable for up to five years. In this research-oriented position, candidates will maintain an active research agenda while teaching five sections of 40 or fewer students each per academic year. Preference will be given to candidates with the ability to teach in a variety of Supply Chain courses.

About the Department of Management, International Business, Information and Supply Chain (MISC)

Our department is a collection of individuals interested in what keeps the modern world functioning. While we are defined as academics in supply chain, international business, strategic management and management information systems we believe that we have a responsibility as global citizens to try to make the world a better place now and in the future. Our interests are broad but may be encompassed by two primary themes: global citizenship and data-driven decision making. We invite individuals interested in research topics related to these themes to apply for this position. Examples of such topics include, but are not limited to, humanitarian logistics, sustainable supply chains, supply chain analytics, bottom-of-the-pyramid focused research with a global focus, indigenous supply chain issues, supply chain transparency, and international business as an enabler of improved human welfare.

About the School of Business and Economics

With over 4000 on-campus students the School of Business and Economics is the largest business school in the interior of British Columbia, offering undergraduate, post baccalaureate and graduate programs in business and economics including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Environmental Economics and Management, Master of Science in Environmental Economics and Management. SoBE is also Thompson Rivers University's largest faculty. What makes SoBE special is that even with its size it maintains a collaborative environment, with support provided to assist professors with both research and teaching.

About Thompson Rivers University

With over 25,000 on-campus and online students and more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in eight diverse faculties, TRU celebrates academic excellence and excels at providing exceptional experiential learning opportunities. TRU delivers graduate and undergraduate programs in Business, Law, Nursing, Education, Computer Science and Arts and Science. Our students and faculty reflect the local, national and global community. TRU provides a rich and engaging student-centred environment where students and faculty know each other by name. TRU strives to create inclusive and rewarding student experiences, both on and off campus.

What TRU Offers

TRU offers competitive salary, benefits and a defined benefit pension plan, personal development funds and sabbaticals outlined by the TRUFA collective agreement. The Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics and TRU provide researchers the opportunity to apply to a variety of research funding sources available. TRU's classes and offices are located on a spectacular campus with panoramic views of the Thompson Rivers and surrounding mountains. Nestled between hiking trails of Kenna Cartwright Park and within walking distance of downtown, TRU offers a country in the city feeling that is unlike any other university.

Welcome to the BC Interior

Thompson Rivers University is located in Kamloops, British Columbia. Life in the sunny interior of British Columbia provides immediate access to some of the most incredible outdoor experiences Canada has to offer ranging from winter sports at Sun Peaks Resort, to some of Canada's best mountain biking and hiking trails, walking distance from TRU. Located between the coastal and Rocky Mountains, Kamloops is within 30 minutes from hundreds of beautiful freshwater lakes, and only 3 hours from Vancouver. With a relatively mild winter and spectacularly warm and dry summers, Kamloops offers a high quality of life. A city with less than 100,000 residents, it is served by an airport, a hospital, a university, a WHL hockey team and yet still maintains a small-town feel where one never commutes longer than 10 minutes. It is a safe community to raise a family and maintains reasonable housing prices.

Applicants

TRU is committed to building and fostering an inclusive environment. TRU continuously strives to increase the diversity of its faculty and welcomes applications from all; including those who identify as Indigenous, from visible minorities, those having disabilities and from persons of any sexual and gender identities. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. As per Canadian immigration requirements, preference will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. The university will assist any candidate who requires assistance to accommodate disabilities during the recruitment process. If required, please notify us of your request with your application.

QUALIFICATIONS

Qualifications

We seek applicants with a strong commitment to excellence in scholarly research and teaching in the field of Supply Chain Management. A Ph.D. in Supply Chain Management or a related area is required, but applicants who are ABD and close to completion of their PhD are welcome to apply and will be considered. The position entails conducting and publishing rigorous academic research and developing and sustaining high-quality teaching and learning environments for students. Accordingly, applicants must demonstrate success in publishing or the potential to publish in peer-reviewed Supply Chain Management and related business journals, as well as commitment to developing and maintaining strong teaching skills. It is also expected that the candidate will make a strong ongoing service contribution to the department, school, university and/or the broader community.

Application Process

Assessment of applications will begin in December 2023 and will continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should submit the following:



Cover letter

Curriculum Vitae

Statement of research interest(s)

Examples of scholarly research including conference papers, working papers and/or publications

Teaching dossier including a statement of teaching philosophy, evidence of teaching effectiveness, and teaching evaluations. Names and contact information for three academic referees.

Please apply via the Thompson Rivers University Careers website at

Inquiries should be directed to the attention of:

Dr. Nancy Southin, ChairDepartment of Management, Information and Supply ChainSchool of Business and EconomicsThompson Rivers UniversityKamloops, BC, V2C 0C8Email: [email protected]

Diversity and Inclusion Commitment:

Thompson Rivers University is strongly committed to hiring based on merit with a focus on fostering diversity of thought within our community. We welcome those who would contribute to the further diversification of our staff, our faculty and its scholarship including, but not limited to, women, Indigenous, Black and People of Colour, persons with disabilities and persons of any sexual orientation or gender identity. Please note that all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply, however applications from Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.