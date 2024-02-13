Historic 2024 Copa Libertadores Final Set For Buenos Aires

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For the first time, Buenos Aires is poised to host the Copa Libertadores final in 2024, ushering in a historic event for Argentina.



The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has voiced its excitement about hosting this prestigious football showdown, signaling a warm welcome to fans and teams from around the globe.



This decision places Buenos Aires among a select group of cities like Lima, Rio de Janeiro, Montevidéu, and Guayaquil, which have been honored to host the single-match finals since their inception in 2019.



In a groundbreaking move, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol announced a record-breaking prize pool for the 2024 edition of the Copa Libertadores, totaling $312 million.







This marks a significant increase from the $294 million awarded in the previous year.



While Conmebol has yet to reveal how the prize money will be allocated across competitions and team rankings, the announcement has already heightened expectations for the tournament.



The selection of Buenos Aires as the final's venue not only spotlights the city's central role in South American football culture but also reflects Conmebol's dedication to enhancing the allure and financial rewards of its tournaments.



The anticipation building up for the 2024 Copa Libertadores final in Buenos Aires, combined with the lure of record prize money, is set to elevate the tournament to unprecedented heights.



As teams from across the continent gear up for this grand event, the football world looks forward to what promises to be a memorable and thrilling culmination of the Copa Libertadores.

