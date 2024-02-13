Pemex Receives Financial Lifeline Through AMLO’S Tax Decree

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has given Pemex, Mexico's state-owned oil company, a significant tax break.



This decision exempts it from certain taxes for four months, offering the financially troubled company much-needed billions in liquidity.



AMLO's decree, announced on Tuesday, lifts the Shared Profit Rights (DUC) taxes for the last quarter of 2023 and January 2024.



This follows a recent downgrade of Pemex' credit rating by Moody's, which signaled potential financial distress without continued government aid.



Pemex, the Mexican oil company, holds the title as the world's most indebted oil firm with a staggering $106 billion in debt.



Pemex has not outlined a definitive strategy for managing this substantial financial burden.



This tax relief joins a list of efforts by López Obrador to rejuvenate Pemex. It aligns with his broader goal of reviving the company during his term.







His administration has notably increased Pemex's budget by MXN$145,000 million (about $8.5 billion) to cover debt payments, on top of previous financial supports and tax breaks.



By scrapping some taxes temporarily, AMLO seeks to improve Pemex's cash flow.



This move is critical as the company deals with economic hurdles, underscored by Moody's downgrade.



It reflects AMLO's dedication to Pemex's recover , integral to his economic strategy.



This effort is pivotal for stabilizing and advancing Mexico's energy sector, showing AMLO's commitment to national economic resilience.

Background

AMLO's tax relief for Pemex aligns with efforts to boost Mexico's energy independence and revive the oil giant from its financial slump.



Pemex, once the backbone of the economy, faced decline due to poor management and falling oil output.



AMLO views the company as key to Mexico's economic and sovereign strength, making this tax exemption both an economic move and a political gesture towards self-reliance and sector control.



This strategy aims to make Mexico a stronger force in the global energy scene but faces critique over its fiscal impact and sustainability.



Critics worry it could overburden the national budget and neglect other essential services. Yet, AMLO believes revitalizing Pemex is crucial for Mexico's economic future.

