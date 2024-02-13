(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation, with the operating systems (OS) that power vehicles taking center stage. A new industry report highlights the latest advancements and market trends in automotive OS, with a keen focus on the robust developments stemming from China.

Chinese technology giants, including Huawei and NIO, are actively innovating in the automotive OS space, launching advanced platforms that cater to the unique needs of the domestic chip landscape. These operating systems are gaining traction among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), who are now favoring in-house solutions over traditional options like AUTOSAR, due to their adaptability and performance.

The report dives into the strategies employed by OEMs to implement vehicle operating systems, discussing three distinct methods in detail:



Method 1: Using SOA architecture for a digital base integrating various domain operating systems and atomic service layers for rapid cross-model development.

Method 2: Development of a proprietary microkernel and Hypervisor to enhance real-time performance and security, along with middleware to replace standard solutions. Method 3: Creation of a comprehensive software development platform through the integration of SDKs, reference applications, and configuration tools, aiming for a centralized processing approach.

These developments showcase the shift towards centralized computing architecture and the potential for vehicle-level operating systems to streamline functionality across the vehicle's domains. This not only enhances performance but also fosters a greater level of security and efficiency in vehicle operations.

The report further discusses the burgeoning OS ecosystem, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between tech providers and the automotive industry, including strategic partnerships and chip integrations. Notably, it showcases the role of operating system providers in building strong ecosystems, adapting to local chip technologies, and fostering partnerships with key industry players.

Companies in the spotlight include ThunderSoft and ArcherMind Technology, both recognized for their pivotal roles in championing collaborations and technological integrations with industry giants to enhance the competitiveness of automotive platforms.

This industry report offers invaluable insights for automakers, technology providers, and industry stakeholders looking to navigate through the complexity of automotive operating systems and seize growth opportunities in the 2023-2024 period. The full details and in-depth analysis are now available.

Highlights from the Automotive Operating System Industry Report:



Insightful analysis of the efforts by Chinese OS providers to adapt to domestic chip solutions

Examination of the middleware landscape and identification of trends steering away from AUTOSAR

Overview of OEM strategies towards realizing vehicle-level operating systems

Discussion of the emerging OS ecosystem, with a focus on upstream and downstream partnerships Case studies featuring real-world applications and collaborations in the automotive OS market

As the global automotive sector continues its rapid evolution, this comprehensive report serves as a crucial resource for understanding the strategic directions and technological innovations shaping the future of automotive operating systems.

Companies Profiled



Ubuntu

webOS

QNX Hypervisor

ACRN

COQOS Hypervisor

PikeOS

Neusoft Reach NeuSAR

ThunderSoft

ETAS

ArcherMind Technology

EB

AICC

NVIDIA DRIVE OS

Baidu DuerOS

Apex

iSOFT Infrastructure Software

ZlingSmart

ZTE GoldenOS

ECARX

RT-Thread

Enjoy Move Technology

KOTEI Information: Kcar-OS

PATEO Qing OS

STEP

Tesla OS

NIO SkyOS

Xiaomi Hyper OS

Li Auto

Xpeng Motor XsmartOS

Leap Motor

Volkswagen VW

Toyota Arene OS

BMW

Mercedes-Benz MB OS

FAW

SAIC Z-ONE

GAC Psi OS

Geely

Great Wall Motor

Changan RTDriveOS

CHERY-OS

Dongfeng BYD OS

