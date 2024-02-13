Petsafe® Celebrates The Introduction Of New 100% Natural, High-Performance, Premium Cat Litter By Giving Away 1,000 Bags For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® expands its premium cat litter lineup with the introduction of PetSafe® ScoopFree® Premium Natural Litter, the only high-performance litter of its kind, able to deliver superior odor control in a 100% natural formula with no added chemicals, fragrance or dyes.



To celebrate their latest product launch, PetSafe® is gifting 1000 free bags for Valentine's Day to show cat parents some love by helping them bring fewer chemicals into their homes without compromising the benefits of superior odor control.

PetSafe introduces groundbreaking innovation in NEW Premium Natural Cat Litter

Through years of research and development, PetSafe® has revolutionized the performance of natural litter

using fossilized algae, also known as Diatomaceous Earth, found in above-ground deposits in the USA. It's refined into patent pending pebbles that outperform clay and other natural litters with minimum waste and environmental impact.

ScoopFree® Premium Natural Litter provides:



21+ Day Odor Fighting Power

Highly Absorbent, Non-Clumping Formula absorbs liquid waste and traps odors better than leading clumping and natural litter

Many popular clay and natural litters are clumping formulas that require a LOT of litter usage over time – ScoopFree® Natural is non-clumping, using less litter

100% natural, non-toxic, free of chemicals, additives, dyes and fragrances

Made in the USA – lean manufacturing, sustainable Low tracking

PetSafe® Natural Litter can be used with any traditional litter box and the family of ScoopFree® Self-Cleaning Litter boxes. ScoopFree Natural Litter will be available for retail in an 8lb bag, an e-commerce 2-pack and reusable ScoopFree "Natural" tray, for use in our ScoopFree box/tray system and a soon-to-be-released disposable tray option.

PetSafe® ScoopFree® Premium Natural Litter builds on the PetSafe® brand catalog of innovative product solutions that dog and cat parents have relied on for over 25 years.

About PetSafe

Founded in Knoxville, TN, in 1998, PetSafe has become a global leader in innovative product solutions for dogs and cats, including pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys, and so much more. Today, a new PetSafe product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond pets share with their families, PetSafe is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring pets and people together for a lifetime of joy.

Radio Systems Corporation

Janna Chollet

917-826-8511

[email protected]



