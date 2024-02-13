(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand laundry service market size is forecast to grow by USD 98.6 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles allowing very little time for laundry, increasing costs associated with the use of washing machines, and providing convenience through logistics services. However, the high risk-reward ratio and low margin in the laundry business will hinder the growth of the market. For more insights on the market size (2022

to 2026)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 145.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 33.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

The online on-demand laundry service market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:



ByNext Inc. - The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.

Delivery LLC- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.

American Dry Cleaning Co.

Cleanly

CSC ServiceWorks Inc.

Elite DhobiLite Laundry Pvt. Ltd.

ihateironing Ltd. JUSTCLEAN GENERAL TRADING Co. W.L.L

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial), service (laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



By end-user- (residential and commercial)

By service- (laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean) By geography- (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

Geographical Analysis

By region, the global industry is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 34% of growth during the forecast period. The region has a large Millennial population that prefers outsourcing laundry services. This is the key factor driving the growth in North America. The residential segment will exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, innovations in online laundry services, and rising employment rates are driving the growth of the segment.

In today's consumer lifestyle evolution, where luxury lifestyle demands convenience at every turn, the online laundry services market has witnessed remarkable growth. This surge is particularly driven by the working-class population and working women in urbanized areas. The industry caters to the busy schedules of these demographics, offering a convenient solution to their laundry needs. With a focus on convenience, these services streamline the laundry business, providing easy access to quality services at the tap of a screen. Whether it's scheduling maintenance scheduling for their garments or fuel management for their busy lives, customers benefit from telematics solutions that ensure efficiency and reliability. As urbanization continues to shape consumer behaviors, vehicle tracking systems and compliance and regulatory adherence are essential in meeting evolving demands.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by End-User

7 Segmentation by Service

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

