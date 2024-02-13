Quintillion Appoints Leanna Mack As Director Of Community & External Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quintillion, a leading telecommunications provider operating across Alaska, today announced the appointment of Leanna Mack as Director of Community and External Affairs. A tribal member of the Native Village of Barrow and the Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope, Mack brings more than a decade of government and regulatory experience to the corporation.“Leanna Mack is a proven Arctic leader and strategic facilitator,” said President Michael“Mac” McHale.“Having Leanna at the helm of Quintillion's outreach and engagement will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world-especially as we work to close the fiber ring around the state with our Nome to Homer Express route . Leanna's work on a range of Arctic infrastructure projects will help advance the team's mission to emphasize Alaska's geostrategic importance in bolstering national security efforts.”Ms. Mack has worked in various roles for BP, ConocoPhillips, and Shell on a range of projects throughout Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico. She also served the North Slope Borough as a community development planner and external affairs advisor and as human resources director for the Native Village of Barrow and Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope. Ms. Mack recently owned and operated a business development consultancy. She speaks Iñupiaq, Danish, and Russian.“I appreciate the Quintillion team's dedication to developing critical infrastructure that will help bridge the digital divide,” said Director Mack.“All Alaskans deserve access to affordable high-speed internet; it is essential for school, work, and health care-no matter where we live. I look forward to helping with this mission.”Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage. Quintillion built, owns, and operates subsea and terrestrial high-speed fiber-optic networks serving communities in rural Alaska.

