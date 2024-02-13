SPA Announces Organizational Realignment To Optimize Growth In Key Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SPA CEO Rich SawchakALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security programs, announced organizational realignments to optimize the company's positioning for continued growth and high-quality customer delivery. Following a record-breaking year of significant growth and excellence in execution for our customers in 2023, the organizational realignments optimize the company's positioning for continued growth as an employer and acquirer of choice in 2024 and beyond.Effective 1 January 2024, SPA realigned into four customer-focused divisions offering industry-leading innovative solutions:-Sea, Land, Air Division led by Dave Duryea, SVP, focusing on a broad landscape of Department of Defense clients within the U.S. and Five Eyes partners and continuing the long heritage of high-quality, high-impact work for the U.S. Navy. This division incorporates key technology solutions such as Cyber Assassin (information warfare analysis), ARCHER (model-based systems engineering), and GCAM (operations analysis).-Joint, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Interagency Division led by Amy Mijas, SVP, focusing on all components of the OSD as well as Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.-Space & Intelligence Division led by Bruce Phillips, SVP, supporting programs in Chantilly, VA; Colorado Springs, CO; and El Segundo, CA. Of note, Scott Thoden recently joined SPA as a Vice President, bringing years of experience in the Intelligence Community to lead SPA's strategy in this line of business.-Strategic Division led by John Burton, SVP, focusing on the Navy's Strategic Systems Programs, the Air Force Sentinel Program, and USSTRATCOM as well as the Department of Energy.“Our rapid growth in 2023 in conjunction with our strategic plan led us to take a close look at our organizational structure to ensure we are properly positioned to execute our multiyear strategy,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak.“Our executive team focused on our business goals to ensure we continue the high-quality client support that has underpinned our 51-year history. We created the right structure, leveraging the right leaders, to effectively move us into an exciting future.”SPA President Terry Benedict added,“I'm excited to lead our newly realigned and highly talented line organization to enable even greater successes for SPA in the future. Our goal is to provide even more high-impact, quality service to our current and prospective clients worldwide. The team has done an excellent job preparing for the opportunities ahead.”Supporting the company's growth and strategy, SPA will open an advanced analytics laboratory in 2024 designed to provide cutting-edge services to clients in a secure environment. The lab is under construction in SPA's Alexandria headquarters.About SPAWith a heritage spanning more than 50 years, SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 1,800 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information:

