NEW LIFESTYLE AND REAL ESTATE TV SHOW LAUNCHES

Featuring the most influential voices in real estate SELLING COASTAL: RHONDA GAILEY

- Rhonda GaileyJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Dream TV proudly announces the release of its newest show Selling Coastal which features cities all across Florida .The Emmy-nominated TV show, renowned for its captivating lifestyle and real estate content, airs on national platforms such as The Travel Channel and major streaming services like Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies & TV, Tubi, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku. With substantial social media engagement and a strong presence on leading streaming platforms, The American Dream TV solidifies its reach and influence.The American Dream TV, along with its production team, has earned an Emmy nomination and national recognition for showcasing authentic stories of neighborhoods and featuring top real estate professionals. Each episode spotlights elite realtors and mortgage lenders chosen for their expertise, reputation, and recognition from both peers and clients. Executive show producer Craig Sewing, Inman News Nominee for "Most Influential in Real Estate," carefully selects the best hosts to represent the voice of lifestyle and real estate in each market.The show can be watched on a variety of channels, and is generating millions of views on social media, proudly claiming“positive media,” niched around real estate, lifestyles, and culture. The show can be watched on a variety of channels, generating millions of views on social media and proudly claiming "positive media," niched around real estate, lifestyles, and culture.About The American Dream TV:American Dream Media and Tech is a dynamic media company delivering high-quality content and innovative technology solutions. The American Dream TV, an Emmy-nominated national TV show centered around real estate and lifestyle, inspires and enriches communities across the country through positive media. Featuring over 900 top-producing real estate professionals serving as the authentic voice for their market, the show airs on major networks and streaming platforms and generates millions of views.

"Selling Coastal" Promo Host Rhonda Gailey