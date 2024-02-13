(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASPEN, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On Thursday, February 8 through Saturday, February 10, F.A.T. International , a lifestyle brand that hails from the golden age of motorsport brought their halo racing event from Austria to Aspen for the first time. Driven by Mobil 1, the slick and snowy festivities brought together top racers like '98 Le Mans-winner Stéphane Ortelli, 17-year-old Jade Avedisian, Porsche Factory Team racer Patrick Long, rising star Loni Unser, and Formula Drift winner, Ryan Tuerck, as well as VIPs such as Bachelor alum Matt James, designer Daniel Arsham, Scott Disick, former Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutiérrez, Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer, and director/race car driver, Jeff Zwart.

The Inaugural North American F.A.T. Ice Race Driven by Mobil 1 Takes Over Aspen, CO with 50 Specialty, Rare Cars and Expert Racers (Credit: Mobil 1)

The inaugural three-day event featured a hand-selected fleet of 50 unique vehicles and stars of the automotive scene racing around a 550 Meter / 1,809-foot long track. From the Le Mans-winning Porsche GT1-98, which was at the forefront of developing cutting-edge Mobil 1 formulations in the late '90s to a refurbished Mini Cooper police car, there was an endless parade of automotive legacy. The Tree Farm track was built over several months, featuring a customized vehicle paddock, a go-kart track on the neighboring pond, and an Austrian-style restaurant build-out featuring authentic menu items for all spectators to enjoy.

"It was a dream come true to bring the legacy of ice racing to North America alongside enthusiasts, collectors, and fans to make automotive history," said F.A.T. International founder, Ferdi Porsche. "We couldn't imagine a better backdrop to this debut than Aspen and we feel readier than ever to build the brand F.A.T. International worldwide."

Race Weekend Winners:



Best Historic Vehicle: Mathew Ivanhoe / 1970 Mini Cooper S - 47.645 on Friday

Fastest Overall Lap: Tanner Faust / 2024 VW Golf R32 4WD - 37.405 on Friday

Best of Two-Wheel Drive: Spencer Steele / 2005 Colorado Hill Climb Special - 40.177 on Friday Best of Four-Wheel Drive: Tanner Faust / 2024 VW Golf R32 4WD - 37.405 on Friday

The weekend also served as the kick-off to Mobil 1's 50th anniversary. For half a century, the brand has earned podiums in nearly every motorsport competition including NASCAR, Formula 1, and Le Mans. Empowering the future of automotive innovations, the showstopping Hoonipigasus, a 1,400 horsepower Porsche 917/20, won best-in-show, proving that the Mobil 1 brand is always ready for what's next. Mobil 1 also provided the Toyota GR Cup Car, Toyota Stout, 914 Safari, and many others that wowed spectators, collectors, and VIPs along Aspen's icy track.

"We celebrated two milestone moments for motorsports this weekend in Aspen," explains Ryan Allen, Brand & Partnerships Manager for Mobil 1. "F.A.T. International debuted its legendary ice race in North America and Mobil 1 is kicked off its 50th anniversary the only way we know how: by bringing iconic cars and the auto community together to celebrate our shared love of driving. Watching the Hoonipigasus, Formula Supra and the Porsche GT1-98 that won Le Mans ripping through an insanely fun ice course was an epic way to showcase how Mobil 1 performs in extreme environments."

Founded by Ferdi Porsche, F.A.T. formerly a French logistics company, has been reimaged as an automotive lifestyle brand. Fans were also treated to their exclusive apparel collection, once only available in Europe. Select items will soon be available for U.S. customers later this month. The first North American F.A.T. Ice Race was driven by Mobil 1 with additional support from Porsche, Porsche Design, Hagerty, EMCJET, Volkswagen of America, Pirelli, RUF Automobile, Rivian, Hennessy, and AETHER.

About F.A.T. International:

Formerly a French logistics company with a rich history in motorsport sponsorship, F.A.T. International has been reimagined as an automotive lifestyle brand. Inspired by the legendary Porsche 962, which won the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans under the F.A.T. banner, the brand seeks to revive the spirit of the 80s and 90s automotive scene.

About Mobil 1:

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Mobil 1 products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops-so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Join us on social @mobil1. For the love of driving.

The Legacy of Ice Racing:

The tradition of the Ice Race, which began in Zell am See in 1952, was an event in honor of Prof. Ferdinand Porsche. The Porsche family remains closely associated with this legacy and the region of Austria. Ferdi Porsche, Prof. Porsche's great-grandson, is one of the creative minds behind the F.A.T. brand and has played a pivotal role in the revival and transformation of this historic event.

