Think You May Be Stressed? Here Are 3 Physical Signs Of Chronic Stress From The Chicago School President, Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stress is a natural reaction to the daily challenges we face in life. But too much stress-chronic stress-can have crippling, even deadly consequences as our bodies and our minds struggle to cope. Finding ways to manage stress levels is critical to our mental and physiological health and wellness, according to Dr. Michele Nealon, a clinical psychologist, and President of the Chicago School.



Dr. Nealon has said,“Stress can cause major mental health challenges over time. Specifically, chronic stress can lead to anxiety and depression and can also cause chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure, increased risk of stroke, and substance abuse challenges. And prevalence of these conditions has only risen in recent years.”

It might be time take the integrated health approach and check in with your body by utilizing the tips below that Dr. Nealon has provided to address signs of chronic stress:

Sleep Issues

The quality of your sleep is a major indicator of overall health. If you find yourself worrying in the middle of the night or just never quite feeling fully rested it might be time to create a daily wind down routine before bed. Following an evening skincare routine, journaling, or reading before bed will provide the calm needed to get a good night's rest.

Chest Pains

Do you ever find yourself massaging your chest due to dull chest pain? According to the Cleveland Clinic, 25% of US adults experience noncardiac chest pain. If you have ruled out major health concerns with your doctor, then they may refer you to a mental health professional to sort through potential stressors in your life that could be the cause.

Irritability

Many people experience irritability from encounters in daily life-frustration from a missed train, "hangry" when you have missed lunch, overwhelming tiredness from lack of sleep. Typically, these feelings subside quickly but combined with chronic stress it can be hard to shake. It could be the perfect time to practice breathing exercises to help reduce anxiety.

Rest assured that you are not alone in your battle with chronic stress, no matter how isolating it may feel. Equipped with the tools shared by Dr. Nealon-and an integrated health approach in mind-you become a champion of your health by focusing on the mind-body connection.

About The Chicago School

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School, formerly known as The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, is a not-for-profit, accredited institution with over 40 years of history in educating professionals in the field of psychology and related behavioral sciences at campuses across the United States. The school offers innovative online and campus-based programs, including PsyD and PhD degrees in Clinical Psychology, Counseling Psychology, Educational Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Health Psychology, Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and Applied Behavior Analysis.

