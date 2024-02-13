Hoo Nation TV+ And Omnilux VR Partner To Change OTT/VOD Platform With OMNI VR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hoo Nation TV+ And Omnilux VR has partnered up to disrupt the OTT/VOD platform

- Ian MansonUNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR have joined forces to introduce a groundbreaking virtual reality experience for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and concertgoers. The new platform, OMNI VR, aims to provide a next-level, real-time experience for users around the world.The partnership between Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR is set to disrupt the OTT/VOD industry by offering a unique and immersive experience for viewers. With OMNI VR, users will be able to experience their favorite movies, games, and concerts in a whole new way, bringing a sense of authenticity and realism to their entertainment.According to the creators, the inspiration behind OMNI VR is to provide a worldwide experience that goes beyond traditional viewing methods. Whether it's a music concert or a boxing match, OMNI VR aims to bring the most authentic and engaging experience to its users. With this new platform, Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR are taking entertainment to the next level.OMNI VR is set to launch in the near future, and movie enthusiasts, gamers, and concert goers can look forward to a whole new way of experiencing their favorite content. This partnership between Hoo Nation TV+ and Omnilux VR is sure to shake up the OTT/VOD industry and provide users with an unparalleled entertainment experience.Stay tuned for more updates on the official launch of OMNI VR.

