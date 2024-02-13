Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market To Reach US$ 11.4 Billion By 2034, Driven By Rising Demand For Indoor Air Quality Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOAS market to soar: Energy efficiency & air quality drive demand. Offering better humidity control & lower costs, DOAS gains ground against traditional HVAC. Green building trends further boost market. Learn more about revenue forecasts, key players, and growth drivers in our FMI report. NEWARK, Del., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

dedicated outdoor air system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.8 billion in 2024 . The industry is projected to be worth US$ 11.4 billion by 2034 , expanding at a CAGR of 9% between 2024 and 2034. DOAS typically consists of air handling units, ventilation fans, heating and cooling coils, and filtration systems. Request Exclusive Sample Report: Dedicated Outdoor Air System Industry Strategic Insights, DOAS systems are crucial for improving indoor air quality, enhancing occupant comfort, and meeting building codes and standards for ventilation. They find extensive use in various settings, including commercial buildings, industrial facilities, institutional buildings, and residential complexes. Several key factors drive the growth of the DOAS market. There is a growing awareness of the importance of indoor air quality and its impact on health and productivity. As a result, there is an increasing demand for ventilation solutions that can effectively remove pollutants and provide fresh air to indoor spaces. Stringent regulations and building codes emphasize the need for energy-efficient and sustainable building practices. DOAS systems offer significant energy savings compared to traditional HVAC systems by providing dedicated ventilation and conditioning for outdoor air, reducing the load on central HVAC systems. Technological advancements in DOAS systems, such as integrating advanced controls, sensors, and heat recovery technologies, contribute to market expansion. These innovations enhance system efficiency, reliability, and performance, further driving adoption across various industries and applications. Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 4.8 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 11.4 billion CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 9

% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered Key Segments of Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Industry Survey By Capacity:

20-40 Tons

Less Than 20 Tons

40-60 Tons Greater Than 60 Tons By Requirement:

Heating

Ventilation

Cooling Dehumidification By Implementation Type:

New Construction Retrofit By Vertical:

Commercial

Residential Industrial By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled

United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France Spain



Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh Australia



New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa Israel



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Based on the capacity, 20-40 tons are projected to expand at 8.7% CAGR by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2034.

South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2034. Based on the requirement, heating is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2034.

"The surge in emphasis on indoor air quality and ventilation standards in commercial and residential buildings is one of the

major drivers of the dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) market," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the DOAS market, numerous players compete for market share. Established HVAC manufacturers, specialized ventilation system providers, and emerging startups vie for dominance. Competition revolves around technological innovation, product quality, pricing strategies, distribution networks, and customer service.

Competitive Landscape of following Key Players



Johnson Controls International PLC

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Trane Technologies PLC

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

Samsung Electronics Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Nortek Global HVAC LLC (Nortek)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Success in this market hinges on effectively meeting customer needs and staying ahead of competitors through innovation and strategic partnerships. Some key market developments are:



In April 2022, Daikin Comfort Technologies partnered with XOi Technologies to provide global HVAC contractors with advanced field service solutions leveraging augmented reality and artificial intelligence. This collaboration aimed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and boost profitability for HVAC contractors by offering a comprehensive field-services tool. In February 2022, Carrier Global collaborated with Marriott International to innovate building systems for modular and IoT-connected hotels. By working with Marriott's R&D Lab, Carrier aimed to develop solutions to enhance construction processes, reduce costs, improve energy efficiency, and accelerate construction timelines.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global dedicated outdoor air system market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the dedicated outdoor air system market is segmented based on Capacity (20-40 Tons, Less Than 20 Tons, 40-60 Tons, Greater Than 60 Tons), Requirement (Heating, Ventilation, Cooling, Dehumidification), Implementation (New Construction, Retrofit), Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Industrial) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here !

About the Industrial Automation Team at Future Market Insights

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Industrial Automation Domain:



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

