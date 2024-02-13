Nanoxplore Reports Results For Its Q2-2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or“the Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the three and six-month period ended December 31, 2023.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues of $29,063,024 in Q2-2024 compared to $31,725,122 in Q2-2023, representing an 8% decrease due to a 6-week strike at one of our major customers;

Gross margin on revenues from customers of 19.4% in Q2-2024 compared to 17.8% in Q2-2023 and of 19.5% for YTD 2024 compared to 14.9% for YTD 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA* of $416,000 in Q2-2024 compared to $141,300 in Q2-2023 for the advanced materials, plastics and composite products;

Adjusted EBITDA* of -$508,806 in Q2-2024 compared to nil in Q2-2023 for the battery cells segment (VoltaXplore initiative);

Net adjusted EBITDA* in Q2-2024 of -$92,806 compared to $141,300 in Q2-2023 and net adjusted EBITDA* of -$541,138 for YTD 2024 compared to -$1,835,732 for YTD 2023;

Total liquidity of $37,880,673 as at December 31, 2023, including cash and cash equivalents of $27,558,073;

Total long-term debt of $7,072,298 as at December 31, 2023, down by $803,590 compared to June 30, 2023; NanoXplore maintains its annual revenue guidance of $130 million for the year ending June 30, 2024. OVERVIEW Pedro Azevedo, Chief Financial Officer, stated:“The lower sales in the quarter compared to last year were the result of a six-week strike at one of our major OEMs without which sales would have been higher. The strike ended at the end of November and we see a recovery in the second half of our fiscal year. Moreover, with the start of tooling deliveries related to contract awards recently announced, we remain confident with our Fiscal Year 2024 full revenues expectations. Graphene-enhanced parts volumes continue to increase, and we have lined up new OEM programs that will begin delivering financial returns in the coming quarters.” Soroush Nazarpour, President & Chief Executive Officer, said:“I am very pleased with the performance of NanoXplore's team as we have stayed focused and delivered a good quarter. Our execution was on point and translated into a solid performance in our second quarter where our Graphene Enhanced Composite operations continue to improve on profitability. As a testament to that, our gross margin increased by more than 150 bps compared to the second quarter of last year. Our outlook for the second half is robust, demonstrating strong demand for our graphene-enhanced products. Case in point, we recently announced more than $30M of new program wins and expansion of existing programs.” A. REPORTING SEGMENTS RESULTS

NanoXplore reports its financials in two distinct segments: Advanced materials, plastics and composite products and Battery cells.

Q2-2024 Q2-2023 Variation YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Variation $ $ $ % $ $ $ % From Advanced materials, plastics and composite products Revenues 29,058,796 31,725,122 (2,666,326) (8%) 57,972,897 58,957,647 (984,750) (2%) Non-IFRS Measure * Adjusted EBITDA 416,000 141,300 274,700 194% 586,654 (1,835,732) 2,422,386 132% From Battery cells Revenues 4,228 - 4,228 100% 26,158 - 26,158 100% Non-IFRS Measure * Adjusted EBITDA (508,806 ) - (508,806) (100%) (1,127,792 ) - (1,127,792) (100%)

B. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS VARIANCE ANALYSIS - THREE-MONTH PERIODS



Revenues

Q2-2024 Q2-2023 Variation Q1-2024 Variation $ $ $ % $ $ % Revenues from customers 28,559,390 31,417,369 (2,857,979) (9%) 28,706,752 (147,362) (1%) Other income 503,634 307,753 195,881 64% 229,279 274,355 120% Total revenues 29,063,024 31,725,122 (2,662,098) (8%) 28,936,031 126,993 0%

All revenues are coming from the segment of advanced materials, plastics and composite products, except for $4,228 of other income [Q2-2023 – Nil] from the segment battery cells.

Revenues from customers remained stable, varying from $28,706,752 in Q1-2024 to $28,559,390 in Q2-2024.

Revenues from customers decreased from $31,417,369 in Q2-2023 to $28,559,390 in Q2-2024. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume representing approximately $3,000,000 resulting from a 6-week strike at one of our major customers and to lower tooling revenues.

Other income increased from $307,753 in Q2-2023 to $503,634 in Q2-2024. It amounted to $229,279 in Q1-2024. The variation is mainly due to grants received for R&D programs.

Adjusted EBITDA

1) From Advanced materials, plastics and composite products



The adjusted EBITDA improved from $141,300 in Q2-2023 to $416,000 in Q2-2024. The variation is explained as follows:



Higher other income of $191,653 due to grants received for R&D programs; and Lower administrative expenses (SG&A and R&D) of $171,412 mainly due to lower headcounts.

2) From Battery cells



The adjusted EBITDA passed from nil in Q2-2023 to -$508,806 in Q2-2024. The variation is explained by the administrative expenses (G&A and R&D) of $513,034 from this new segment.

C. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS VARIANCE ANALYSIS - SIX-MONTH PERIODS



Revenues

YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Variation $ $ $ % Revenues from customers 57,266,142 58,564,536 (1,298,394) (2%) Other income 732,913 393,111 339,802 86% Total revenues 57,999,055 58,957,647 (958,592) (2%)

All revenues are coming from the segment of advanced materials, plastics and composite products, except for $26,158 of other income [YTD 2023 – Nil] from the segment battery cells.

Revenues from customers decreased from $58,564,536 in the last year period to $57,266,142 in the current period. This decrease is mainly due to lower volume representing approximately $3,000,000 resulting from a 6-week strike at one of our major customers and to lower tooling revenues.

Other income increased from $393,111 in the last year period to $732,913 in the current period. The variation is due to grants received for R&D programs.

Adjusted EBITDA

1) From Advanced materials, plastics and composite products



The adjusted EBITDA improved from -$1,835,732 in the last year period to $586,654 in the current period. The variation is explained as follows:



Gross margin on revenues from customers increased by $2,446,730 compared to the last year period due to favourable product mix, improved productivity and cost control;

Higher other income of $313,644 as described above; and Partially offset by higher administrative expenses (SG&A and R&D) of $341,988 mainly due to higher wages, including higher accrued variable compensation.



2) From Battery cells



The adjusted EBITDA passed from nil in the last year period to -$1,127,792 in the current period. The variation is explained by the administrative expenses (G&A and R&D) of $1,153,950 from this new segment.

D. OTHER



Additional information about the Corporation, including the Corporation's Interim Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (“MD&A”) and the Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the“financial statements”) can be found at .

* Non-IFRS Measures

Results of operations may include certain unusual and other items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Corporation results.

The financial statements and MD&A were prepared using results and financial information determined under IFRS. However, the Corporation considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Corporation. These measures, which the Corporation believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Corporation's performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "Adjusted EBITDA”.

WEBCAST

NanoXplore will hold a webcast tomorrow, February 14, 2024, at 8:30 am EDT to review its Q2-2024. Soroush Nazarpour, CEO and President of NanoXplore, and Pedro Azevedo, Chief Financial Officer, will host the event. To access the webcast please click on the link or you can access through our website in the Investors section under Events and Presentations. A replay of this event can be accessed via the above link or on our website.



ABOUT NANOXPLORE

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.



