Lonseal Fitness Flooring Adds A New Color To Lonwood Performa Line Up.

LONWOOD PERFORMA is broadening its range by introducing a new color variant to its portfolio.

CARSON, CA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Lonseal Fitness Flooring adds a new color to Lonwood Performa lineup. This development signifies the brand's commitment to offering diverse, stylish options to its customers.Golden Oak was chosen for the following reasons.Aesthetic Appeal: It adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any room, making it a popular choice for gyms, yoga and hot yoga.Versatility: Golden oak is a versatile color that complements various interior design styles. Whether you have a traditional, contemporary, or transitional decor theme, this color can seamlessly blend in and create a cohesive look.Timeless: Golden oak has a classic appeal that stands the test of time. Unlike trendy colors that may go out of style quickly, golden oak is a timeless choice that can maintain its charm for years to come. This can be particularly beneficial if you're looking for a long-term flooring solution.Warmth: The golden hues in the oak color can add warmth to a room, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere. This is especially beneficial for spaces where comfort and a welcoming ambiance are desired.Easy Maintenance: Sheet vinyl flooring is known for its durability and ease of maintenance. The golden oak color, in particular, can help conceal dirt, scratches, and minor imperfections, making it more forgiving compared to lighter-colored floors. Regular sweeping, occasional mopping and prompt cleanup of spills are usually sufficient to keep it looking great.LONWOOD PERFORMA features an anti-fatigue, cushioned-step, closed-cell foam-backing that is designed specifically for high-traffic and high-impact aerobic and fitness activities. A wood-grain sheet, it is ergonomically designed, sound-absorbing, and helps prevent injuries. Ideal for fitness, gym, and yoga (including hot yoga) applications.Lonwood Performa comes in 8 colors.W547 SableW549 Silver LakeW550 BuckwheatW553 Mocha LatteW556 Summer BreezeW557 Morning FogW558 Honey VanillaW559 Golden Oak (Coming Soon)FEATURES (data shown is nominal):Roll Width: 6 ft. (1.8 m)Roll Length: 60 ft. (18.3 m)Overall Thickness: 0.220 in. (5.5 mm)Wear Layer Thickness: 0.020 in. (0.5 mm)Weight: 1.3 lbs./sq. ft. (6.2 kg/m2)MEETS NCAA: Basketball Rebound Requirements (49" - 54")ASTM F1303 CLASSIFICATION: Type I, Grade 1, Class C, Commercial UseASTM F2772 CLASSIFICATION: Force Reduction Class 1CERTIFIED: FloorScore®EXCLUSIVE LONSEAL® FORMULATIONS: GreenAir® & GreenMedic®LEEDv4/4.1 CONTRIBUTION Building & Construction Interiors:Environmental Product Declarations Option 1Sourcing of Raw Materials Option 2Low-Emitting MaterialsPre-Consumer (Post-Industrial) Recycled ContentSUGGESTED APPLICATIONS:Healthcare & Assisted LivingCorporate & EducationFitnessExhibits & Entertainment

