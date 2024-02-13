HR Trends 2024 Research Report: Unveiling The Future Of Human Resources In New Zealand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow's People, a leading HR Technology consultancy, is thrilled to announce the publication of its groundbreaking research report, "HR Trends 2024". This comprehensive document is the result of extensive conversations and meetings with senior HR and People professionals across New Zealand, aiming to offer a local perspective on the evolving landscape of human resources in Aotearoa.

The "HR Trends 2024" report dives into the most pressing challenges and focal points for HR teams as we move into 2024, with a keen eye on the patterns and trends surrounding hybrid working environments.

Key Highlights of the Report:

-In-depth analysis of the challenges facing HR professionals today.

-Identification of primary areas of focus for People teams in 2024.

-Insightful trends and patterns related to hybrid working models.

"We are immensely grateful to everyone who engaged with us and contributed to this report. Your insights and experiences have shaped a comprehensive overview that is both locally grounded and globally aware," said Jane Ward, CEO, at Tomorrow's People. "We believe that the 'HR Trends 2024' report will serve as a vital resource for organisations looking to navigate the future of work with confidence and creativity."

The "HR Trends 2024" research report is now available for download. Tomorrow's People invites HR practitioners, business leaders, and anyone interested in the future of work to explore the report's findings and leverage these insights for strategic planning and innovation in HR practices.

For more information or to download the report, please visit .

About Tomorrow's People

As New Zealand's leading specialist HR Technology consultancy, Tomorrow's People live, breathe and generally geek out on all things HR Technology related. Our goal? To help you seamlessly navigate the complex world of HR Technology.

Jane Ward

CEO

Tomorrow's People

