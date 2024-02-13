               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SEABOARD CORPORATIONREPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION


2/13/2024 5:31:19 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American:
SEB), with offices at 9000
West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the quarters and years ended December
31,
2023 and December
31,
2022, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.










































Three Months Ended

Years Ended


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$

2,282

$

2,666

$

9,562

$

11,243

Operating income (loss)

$

(87)

$

164

$

(87)

$

657

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$

64

$

223

$

226

$

580














Earnings per common share

$

64.67

$

192.11

$

202.21

$

499.66

Average number of shares outstanding

989,615

1,160,779

1,117,636

1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$

2.25

$

2.25

$

9.00

$

9.00

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Annual Report on Form 10-K on its website at .

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of
$2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

MENAFN13022024003732001241ID1107848503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search