SEABOARD CORPORATIONREPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American:

SEB), with offices at 9000

West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the quarters and years ended December

31,

2023 and December

31,

2022, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.

























































































Three Months Ended

Years Ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$ 2,282

$ 2,666

$ 9,562

$ 11,243

Operating income (loss)

$ (87)

$ 164

$ (87)

$ 657

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 64

$ 223

$ 226

$ 580





























Earnings per common share

$ 64.67

$ 192.11

$ 202.21

$ 499.66

Average number of shares outstanding



989,615



1,160,779



1,117,636



1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25

$ 9.00

$ 9.00



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Annual Report on Form 10-K on its website at .

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of

$2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024.

