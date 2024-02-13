Link Labs' Airfinder Solution Is Now Available On The Geotab Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Labs' AirFinder Everywhere solution for trailer tracking and logistics visibility is now available on the Geotab Marketplace. Through this partnership with the global leader in connected transportation solutions, Link Labs is able to provide granular real-time location and condition visibility for trailers and their contents to a new range of customers.

Link Labs' AirFinder Everywhere solution is designed to provide accurate, detailed visibility for a logistics company's non-powered assets at every stage of the transportation process. From tracking idle trailers in the yard to knowing the exact location and condition of trailer contents while on the road, the system caters to a growing need for 100% process visibility within the logistics space. It is designed to integrate with telematics and supply chain management systems to provide new sources of data that can be used for expanded visibility and informed decision-making. Now available on the Geotab Marketplace, this integration process is now easier and more accessible to customers than ever before, providing the solution as an add-on to their existing systems.

Link Labs' CEO Bob Proctor says of the partnership:

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone for us, and we are thrilled about the opportunities it presents. Our partnership will bring an array of innovative solutions to Geotab users, encompassing everything from trailer and fleet tracking to real-time cold-chain monitoring with instant alerts... This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge IoT solutions tailored specifically for the transportation industry."

Link Labs will be celebrating this successful collaboration with Geotab by attending the Geotab Connect event, which is being hosted in Las Vegas from February 14 to February 16. You can find us at Booth B15.

About Link Labs

Link Labs is the global leader in IoT location services technology, providing real-time enterprise asset visibility for manufacturing and logistics operations. With over 29 patents in the United States alone, we track over 2 billion unique IoT location, condition, and behavior monitoring events per month. Our solutions are designed to be both affordable and impactful, providing real-time visibility for all your company's

